LPGA Tour showcases Nelly Korda's “too smooth” swing on Instagram amid ongoing Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda is currently defending her title at this year's Chevron Championship in The Club at Carlton Woods. The LPGA Tour professional from Bradenton started her first round around 9:32 am EST alongside Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit.

Korda is well-known for showing off her brilliant golf swing. The 2024 LPGA Player Of The Year combines a lot of techniques that execute a smooth, powerful, and efficient golf swing. Nelly Korda's swing recently got featured on the official Instagram page of the LPGA Tour.

On Thursday, April 24, the LPGA Tour shared a slow-motion video where Korda could be seen executing one of her golf swings. As she took the shot, fans could see her sporting a dark blue Nike golf outfit and Nike footwear. Take a look at Nelly Korda's swing:

"Too Smooth 😮‍💨 #SloMo"

Back in 2023, Korda explained how she works towards executing a successful golf swing. In a video shared by TaylorMade Golf on X (previously Twitter), the athlete is seen explaining her favorite swing thought. She shared a lot of insights on her downswing, along with a glimpse of her technique. Nelly Korda said:

"I think my favorite swing thought is actually shoulder to chin because I typically get a little long with my swing and that just makes me kind of know that I need to start my downswing."

Korda's performance in her opening round at the Chevron Championship has placed her down the leaderboard. Nelly Korda has scored back-to-back four bogeys on hole 3, hole 4, hole 5, and hole 6. She managed just one birdie on the par-5 hole 8.

While playing the back nine of round 1, she has already scored two bogeys on par-3 hole 12 and par-4 hole 14. Her score is already 2 over par before the concluding hole.

Nelly Korda shared her thoughts on her performance before the Chevron Championship

The world No. 1 is currently competing at the first women's major championship of the year. Korda recently shared her thoughts about her iron game on Tuesday before setting foot on the course.

As reported by the Iosco County News Herald, Korda said:

"I think I saw some improvements in my game last week with my irons. Definitely felt a little bit more comfortable with that. Then just need my putter to click a little bit more to make those putts."

She also admitted to "lacking" in some places.

"I think that's where it's been lacking, is the putts that I was making last year I'm just not making as many this year. But that's just golf. I've gone through waves like this before, and if I just continue working at it, hopefully it does click."

This is Korda's 10th attempt at the Chevron Championship, previously known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

