'Lucky' Rory McIlroy opens up after the Irish Open victory in front of his home crowd

Rory McIlroy is on cloud nine after winning this year's Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. In the press conference post-round, the Northern Irishman claimed that he is feeling 'lucky' after clinching the tournament in front of his home crowd.A reporter asked McIlroy how his emotions were since the golfer won the second Irish Open of his life at that golf venue. In his statement, the five-time major winner expressed gratitude for getting support from the fans all week. McIlroy said:&quot;I feel just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been absolutely amazing all week. I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket... but this has been absolutely incredible.&quot;Rory McIlroy also expressed his love for playing in his home venue.&quot;Just so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them... I love coming home, I love playing in this atmosphere...&quot;A clip of this interview was shared by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter).Rory McIlroy had a disastrous start at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. After the first round, the golfer from Holywood was tied for the 51st spot on the leaderboard. However, after a bogey-less round on Friday, the PGA Tour veteran fought his way into contention. After scoring 6 under par 66 in Round 2, Rory McIlroy secured a T3 finish on the Amgen Irish Open leaderboard. On moving day, McIlroy's persistent efforts earned him another bogeyless round. He secured a T4 on Saturday. In the final round, McIlroy started with a disappointing bogey. Over the next sixteen holes, Rory McIlroy secured five birdies. McIlroy concluded his final Amgen Irish Open round with an impressive Eagle on hole 18. In the sudden-death playoff, he won over Joakim Lagergren after scoring three consecutive birdies. Lagergren scored a par on his third playoff hole.Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on improving his game at the Amgen Irish Open before the Ryder CupIn the press conference dated September 3, 2025, McIlroy was asked about the importance of bagging another win before he steps up against Team USA in the Ryder Cup. The golfer made it clear that he doesn't view winning the Irish Open as a necessity before Bethpage Black. Rory McIlroy said (quoted by ASAP Sports):&quot;I'd love to get myself into contention and at least be a little bit sharper than I was at BMW and at the TOUR Championship. I think the only way to tell you're as sharp as you want to be is getting yourself in contention under pressure.&quot;McIlroy will be competing in his eighth Ryder Cup from September 26, 2025. Among his seven appearances in this biennial men's golf tournament, McIlroy has been a part of the winning European squad five times. In the last Ryder Cup (2023), the former World's Number one secured four points for his team in five matches.