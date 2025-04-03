Ludvig Aberg follows Nelly Korda's footsteps, reflecting duo's career move in 2024

Ludvig Aberg recently followed Nelly Korda's footsteps as the former shared a picture of him carrying a Tumi Travel luggage bag on Thursday. Aberg shared the photo on his official Instagram profile. It came shortly after Korda shared a similar picture with her Tumi baggage.

Currently, Aberg has a staggering 391k followers on his Instagram profile. The PGA Tour pro from Sweden keeps his fans in the loop with his achievements, updates, and often, personal moments. On April 3, Ludvig Aberg posed with the Tumi 19 DLite baggage while sporting Adidas clothing. He announced going for the Valero Texas Open in the caption of his Instagram post:

"Ready to go in San Antonio with @tumitravel and their new 19 Degree Lite carry-on! #TUMI #TUMI19DLite"

Ludvig Aberg's post comes a day after Nelly Korda was spotted with the same baggage by the Samsonite subsidiary brand. Yesterday, the LPGA Tour pro also shared a similar update on her Instagram. In the photo, she was seen stepping out of her blue BMW M50 i4 with her Tumi bag. She wrote in the caption:

"6am roll up @tumitravel #TUMI #TUMI19DLite"

Ludvig Aberg and Nelly Korda are both official brand ambassadors of Tumi since last year. In July 2024, the luxury baggage brand struck a deal with the two professional golfers. As a part of their partnership agreement, both of them carry Tumi baggage and backpacks during their tours and travels.

When the Swede pro signed the deal with Tumi, he was ranked fourth in the OWGR. He is set to enter the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio as the World No. 5 player.

The Titleist staffer's best performance in 2025 came at The Genesis Invitational. Aberg won the event at Torrey Pines with a total score of 12-under 276. In the last round, he scored back-to-back three birdies at the par-5 13th hole, par-4 14th hole and the par-4 15th hole.

Ludvig Aberg WITB 2025

Apart from his partnership with the luxury baggage brand Tumi, Aberg has a wide range of sponsorships. The 2024 Masters runner-up penned a multi-year deal with the sports giant Adidas back in 2023. He wears headgear, accessories, athletic wear and the Adidas ZG23 golf shoes.

Aberg is also sponsored by golf equipment brands Titleist and Odyssey. The Swedish pro signed a deal with Titleist Golf shortly after his first PGA Tour win in 2023 (2023 RSM Classic). After this deal, Ludvig Aberg was spotted with Titleist gear and a Titleist golf bag at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational. He switched his equipment baggage from Adidas following the deal with Titleist Golf.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Ludvig Aberg:

Titleist TSR2 Driver (9°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Shaft

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X Shaft

Titleist (2019) T100 Irons (4-PW) + KBS Tour 130 X Shafts

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 Wedges (50° - F Grind, 54° - S Grind, 60° - V Grind) + KBS Tour 130 X Shafts

Odyssey White Hot Versa #1 Putter

Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

