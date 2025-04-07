Ludvig Aberg’s outfit for the Masters gets appreciation from the golf community

After a close miss to Scottie Scheffler last year by just four strokes, Ludvig Aberg will be looking to go one better this time around. The golfers who have qualified for the 2025 Masters are starting to land in Augusta and practice rounds have already begun.

Aberg is one of the names already at Augusta National, and took part in a practice round on Monday, April 7. The DP World Tour recently took to its official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures of the pro golfer from the round.

The post was captioned, “All smiles for Ludvig.”

Aberg was seen dressed up in the Masters theme. A green adidas originals sweatshirt, paired with a white cap, blue trousers, and a white pair of sneakers.

The golf community was impressed by Aberg's outfit. Even his sponsor Adidas complimented his outfit from the brand's official Instagram account.

“The fit tho 🫡👀”, they wrote.

Aberg's green adidas jacket received several compliments from golf fans ahead of the Masters.

“Love the Retro jacket🔥 Let's Go🔥YNWA🔥,” someone wrote.

While another wrote, “That jacket 🔥”

Someone even complimented Ludvig Aberg’s choice of color as he prepares to compete for The Masters green jacket this week.

Fan comments for Ludvig Aberg's outfit

“Looks great in green 👀🏆”

“Looks like a champ💯🔥,” another fan wrote.

Ludvig Aberg is regarded as one of the most talented young golfers in the world, and goes into his second Masters appearance having already experienced a number of highs and lows this season.

How has Ludvig Aberg’s 2025 season been so far?

Ludvig Aberg might not have been in the best form in the past few weeks, but the start of the 2025 season was not a bad one for him. He began his year with The Sentry in January, where he finished in T5 with a score of 24-under.

The Swede's next two appearances did not go as planned. He finished with a disappointing T42 at the Farmers Insurance Open and had to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a 77 in the opening round.

PGA: Valero Texas Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

But he found his footing at the Genesis Invitational, defeating Maverick McNealy by a close one stroke to grab the win. However, things went downhill again after that. He finished the Arnold Palmer Invitational at T22 and missed the cut both at the PLAYERS and the Valero Texas Open.

Now whether he will be able to return to form this weekend, or continue with his poor run, is yet to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates on the World No. 5.

