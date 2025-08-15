  • home icon
  Lydia Ko shares her 'favorite kind of cuddles' in new IG post

Lydia Ko shares her ‘favorite kind of cuddles’ in new IG post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 15, 2025 05:40 GMT
Olympics: Golf-Womens Stroke Play Round 4 - Source: Imagn
Lydia Ko - Image Source: Imagn

23-time LPGA Tour winner, Lydia Ko, recently shared a new picture with her 321,000 Instagram followers. In the post, she showed off her adorable pet dog, Kai.

Ko was captured looking cozy as she lay in bed while cuddling Kai. The dog also looked cozy and appeared to be asleep.

The 28-year-old golfer wrote in the caption:

“Favorite kind of cuddles”
Image taken from Lydia Ko&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko
Image taken from Lydia Ko's Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko

Kai has made several other appearances in Lydia Ko’s Instagram feed. Last month the Seoul native shared a photo dump and the adorable dog was featured in multiple slides.

In one picture, Kai was captured taking a nap on a white rug next to the eight-time LET winner, while she made a goofy face at the camera. In another slide, the furry animal could be seen on a golf course.

Ko wrote in the caption:

“Few of my favorite moments thanks to my favorite people and 🐾”
When Lydia Ko was featured on the cover of Golf magazine in April, Kai also made it to the photoshoot. The Olympic medalist was photographed sitting down on a couch, smiling lovingly at her furry friend, while Kai made an adorable face at the camera.

Image taken from Ko&rsquo;s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko
Image taken from Ko's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko

In the post’s caption, Ko joked that the dog should’ve been featured on the front cover instead of her. She then thanked the magazine for giving her the “cool opportunity” to appear in the issue.

Lydia Ko said she had a “special feeling” at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open despite her disappointing result

Lydia Ko teed off at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open and attempted to defend her title. Unfortunately, she fell short in the tournament and finished at T36.

Despite the underwhelming result, the LPGA Hall of Famer shared an uplifting message on Instagram that read,

“Special feeling playing as the defending champion @aigwomensopen 💙 Big thank you to all the fans… your passion, love and support is like no other!”
Image taken from Ko&rsquo;s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko
Image taken from Ko's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lydsko

Ko scored 73-73 during her first two rounds at Royal Porthcawl. On moving day, she fired five birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to make even par in the round.

The three-time major champion’s game went downhill in her final round after she kicked off with an unfortunate double bogey on the par-4 first hole. She shot five bogeys and four birdies across her final 18 holes and finished the tournament with a total of 3-over 291.

Lydia Ko tied for 36th position with Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel, while Miyu Yamashita won the tournament with 11-under. Meanwhile, Charley Hull and Minami Katsu tied for second place with 9-under.

Last year, Ko won the 2024 AIG Women's Open, marking her 21st LPGA Tour win and third major championship title. She won the tournament with 7-under 281, two strokes ahead of the runners-up.

More from Sportskeeda
