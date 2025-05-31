Lydia Ko shares sweet 3-word note for husband’s birthday in wholesome post

LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has been married to her husband, Chung Jun, for almost three years. In a recent post, she shared an adorable picture of both of them and wished him a happy birthday.

Ko is one of the most popular golfers, with 23 LPGA Tour titles and eight titles on the Ladies European Tour. Last year, she won the AIG Women’s Open, marking her third major championship victory. She also won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, May 30, Lydia Ko shared a picture of herself and her husband taking a walk at night under the stars. The caption read:

“Happy birthday sweetheart 🫶🏼”

Take a look at the post:

Still taken from Lydia Ko’s Instagram Story (Instagram/@lydsko)

Notably, Ko’s husband, Chung Jun, is the son of Chung Tae-young, Vice-Chairman of the popular credit card company Hyundai Card. They got married in an intimate ceremony on December 30, 2022, at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Bunkered, when Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2022, she spoke about her relationship with Chung Jun. She stated that he motivates and inspires her to “become a better person and a better player.”

Jun is known to support Ko by frequently attending tournaments to cheer her on. He was present at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open as Lydia Ko secured the title by scoring a phenomenal 7-under 281. She was two strokes ahead of the runners-up Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, and Yin Ruoning.

“I’m still the same person’s wife”: Lydia Ko speaks about her life since becoming a Hall of Famer

Before winning the gold medal in 2024, Lydia Ko had already won a silver medal and a bronze medal in individual women’s golf events. As such, her 2024 Olympics victory was the final key she needed to be eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

After her 2024 Olympics victory, Ko was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the age of 27. This made her the youngest golfer to be inducted into the prestigious group.

Last month, the now 28-year-old was interviewed by Golf.com’s Sean Zak. During the discussion, Zak asked her to describe how her life has changed since accomplishing the phenomenal feat. She stated that her life hadn’t changed at all, and she was still the same as before. She said:

“I’m still the same person, I’m still the same person’s wife. My life really hasn’t changed much. It’s kind of another label that’s added to my career which I’m obviously very grateful for.” [17:04 onwards]

Ko also recalled walking down the 18th hole in Paris and admitted that she was proud to have overcome her doubts. She stated that conquering her personal doubts was crucial because as long as she stayed true to herself, she could accomplish anything.

