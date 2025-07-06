Max Homa drops 5-word reaction to challenging weather at John Deere Classic 2025

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is chasing his seventh tour title at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Following the conclusion of his third round, he shared a post on Instagram and commented on the weather.

Homa shared a picture of himself taken on the course at TPC Deere Run. He was captured standing with one hand on his waist and another on his golf club as he looked on at the course. The photo was accompanied by a 5-word caption that read,

“‘It’s so hot out here.’”

Still taken from Max Homa's Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

Despite the hot weather, Max Homa put up a phenomenal performance at TPC Deere Run and maintained his second-place position at the end of the day. He shot four birdies across 18 holes, and his first and only bogey of the day was on the par-4 11th hole.

Homa’s total score going into the final round is 14-under 199, one stroke behind the lead. He is tied with Brian Campbell, Emiliano Grillo, and David Lipsky on the provisional leaderboard.

Notably, this is the closest Max Homa has come to winning a PGA Tour title this year. He has had a particularly rough season and has had only one top-25 finish so far.

During a post-round press conference at the John Deere Classic, the 34-year-old golfer admitted that it’s fun to be in contention again. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, just fun. Golf has just been very boring for me this year. I haven't had a whole lot of stress, and you want to be stressed out. So I look forward to the butterflies in the morning; I look forward to the first tee shot. It's just nice to get to feel that again. It's been a while.”

Max Homa has missed the cut in seven PGA Tour tournaments this year and has made the cut in eight. His best result so far is a T12 finish from the Masters Tournament. His second-best result is a tie for 26th from the Sentry, which was also his first PGA Tour start of the year.

Max Homa thanks the Rocket Classic for the “vibes” despite the missed cut

Last week, Max Homa teed off at the 2025 Rocket Classic in Detroit Golf Club and failed to make the 6-under cut line. Afterwards, he shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play despite his poor performance. The post read,

“Another bummer week but huge thx to Detroit and the @rocketclassic for the vibes. Next up, @johndeereclassic #golf #pvo.”

Homa carded a 1-under in his first round at Detroit Golf Club and a 2-under in his second round. With three-under 141, he missed the cut by three strokes, marking his seventh missed cut of the season.

