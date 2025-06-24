Max Homa lands on golf insider’s ‘struggle bus’ list: "It hasn't been a sustained run of success since the Masters"

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa has struggled since the start of this season, with five consecutive missed cuts and no wins. During an episode of Dan on Golf, golf insider Dan Rapaport spoke on Homa’s performance this year, highlighting his struggles.

Homa has not won a tournament on the PGA Tour since he claimed the Farmers Insurance Open title in January 2023. Yet to claim a major championship title, his best result this year was from the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he tied for 12th after scoring 4-under 284.

During the “struggle bus” segment on Dan on Golf, Rapaport added the 34-year-old golfer to the list of players who have struggled this season. He said that Homa showed some signs of improvement at the Masters, but soon after, began to struggle again.

“Max Homa. So, there were some positive signs at the Masters. A tie for 12th. He also almost made it into the US Open carrying his own bag. That got a lot of press, but even he said at Augusta that it didn't feel like super solid, super sustainable.” [17:29]

“Missed cut at the Canadian Open, and then T-54 out of 72 at the Travelers...He’s 116th in the FedEx Cup standings so he's in serious danger of missing the playoffs, only the top 100 go to the playoffs. And he's miles off the Ryder Cup conversation. So, there were a few positives and we all want to see Max get back but it hasn't been a sustained run of success since the Masters,” he added.

This season, Max Homa missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, among others. In addition to the RBC Canadian Open, he also missed the cut at the Players Championship and the Valero Texas Open. His second-best performance this season was at the Sentry, where he tied for 26th.

Notably, several other golfers made it to Rapaport’s “struggle bus” list, including Min Woo Lee, who won his first PGA Tour event this year. Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim, and Nick Dunlap also made it to the list.

How did Max Homa perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Max Homa made his 15th PGA Tour start of the year at the recently concluded Travelers Championship in TPC River Highlands. He opened the tournament with a first round of 68 after shooting four birdies and two bogeys.

On day two, the Burbank-born golfer slowly slipped down the leaderboard, scoring 71 at the end of the day. Although he made the cut into the third round, he struggled on moving day, shooting three bogeys and two birdies across 18 holes.

During his final round, Max Homa shot four bogeys and two birdies, bringing his total score to 2-over 282 across 72 holes. He tied for 54th with Ryan Gerard and Akshay Bhatia. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley claimed the victory with 15-under 265.

