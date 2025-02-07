Max Homa rocks MLB World Series Champion shirt to play the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale

Max Homa made a bold move while playing in the 2025 Phoenix Open when he pulled out a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey on Friday. The professional golfer wore the MLB World Series champion's jersey while playing on the 16th hole.

Homa was playing in the second round at the TPC Scottsdale and was competing on the back nine. As he prepared to tee off on the 16th hole, Max Homa was spotted wearing an MLB jersey. As pointed out by Jake Garcia of 12 Sports AZ, Max Homa was wearing a Walker Buehler LA Dodgers jersey.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Buehler and Homa are friends, and the golfer is an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Homa has lived in Scottsdale for some time now, but the Los Angeles native has shown his love for the LA teams. In 2022, fans saw him wearing an Atlanta Braves jersey, and in 2020, Homa paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing his Lakers jersey. On Friday, Max Homa joined forces with Dodgers fans by wearing the Buehler jersey at TPC Scottsdale.

Although he is reportedly a favorite of the Arizona fans, Homa received mixed reactions after this outing. In Round 1, Homa carded 3 bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. In Round 2, he carded 2 birdies and a bogey on the back nine of the TPC Scottsdale course. After 2 rounds, Max Homa is tied for 109th place on the leaderboard with a 3-over 145.

With Round 2 completed, there are two more rounds to play before the WM Phoenix 2025 officially ends for the year. Nick Taylor is currently defending his 2024 title at this $9,200,000 golf tournament in the United States of America.

Walker Buehler talks about his friendship with Max Homa

Homa recently made headlines after his LA Dodgers Buehler jersey went viral during the Waste Management Phoenix 2025. The 34-year-old PGA Tour pro was playing in the second round at TPC Scottsdale when he showed his love for his friend and favorite MLB team.

While speaking on GOLF's Subpar Spotify podcast on May 9, 2023, Buehler talked about his friendship with Max Homa.

"It was awesome. That was such a cool experience. I want to do it again. I have kind of a stipulation. I want to play with Homa and Justin Thomas, because Justin Thomas is a Louisville guy, Kentucky guy, and I want to play with Homa."

Colt Knost said:

"I don’t know if you know it but the chairman of the Wednesday Pro-Am is sitting right right next to you [referring to Drew Stolz from Thunderbirds, the charity section of the WM Phoenix Open]"

Buehler continued:

"I was texting Homa all off-season, like, you need to start talking to people, like, get this done."

Max Homa and Buehler have not had a chance to play together yet, including this year's WM Phoenix Open. In his interview, the LA Dodgers athlete also talked about his experience while playing in Phoenix last year. He was paired with Viktor Hovland, and according to the MLB athlete, Buehler "hit a club less", but Hovland "chipped and putted it".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback