"Means absolutely nothing" - Jon Rahm gets trolled by fans after LIV Golf celebrates the golfer's streak

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm was recently celebrated for his stellar performance in the Saudi-backed league. However, his accomplishment was trolled by fans on X, who claimed that the achievement means nothing.

Ad

Rahm’s professional golf career kicked off in 2016. Since then, he has claimed 11 titles on the PGA Tour and 10 on the European Tour. A two-time major championship winner, he lifted the trophy at the 2023 Masters Tournament and the 2021 U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm joined LIV in 2024 and has since competed in 19 tournaments in the league and secured top-10 finishes in all. He has also claimed two individual titles in the league in LIV Golf UK and Chicago 2024. On Monday, April 28, the breakaway circuit acknowledged Rahm’s accomplishment with a tweet that read:

Ad

Trending

“The streak LIV's on for @JonRahmOfficial 🔥 #LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan reacted to the tweet saying:

“This so called “streak” means absolutely nothing!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan remarked:

“One guy can't help the rest of the losers, or the piss poor interviews and marketing.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One X user commented:

“LIV has not been good for its golfers. Sorry. Something needs to change.”

Another user said:

“He only plays 3 rounds with no cut against 53 other guys.”

One fan believes that regardless of Rahm’s performances in major championships, he is still one of the best. The user commented:

“Just an amazing achievement all round. Finishing top 10 every event where there are only ever the same 15 genuinely competitive players. I don't care that he shits the bed in Majors, Jon Rahm is the 2nd best player in the world (behind Niemann obvs).”

Ad

Yet, another user added:

“Not bad for dude with a 3/4 swing! #LIV4Golf”

Notably, the Spanish golfer has teed off in six LIV Golf events this year. His best finish was in the season opener at LIV Golf Riyadh, where he placed T2 with a score of 15-under in the individual standings. He also competed in the 2025 Masters Tournament where he finished at T14.

How did Jon Rahm perform in LIV Golf Mexico City 2025?

Jon Rahm’s sixth LIV Golf start of the year was in Mexico at Club De Golf Chapultepec. He charged into his first round with three straight birdies in his first three holes and two more on the sixth and seventh. He followed that up with three birdies on holes 10, 12, and 13, and scored seven-under at the end of his round.

Ad

On day two, the Barrika-born golfer suffered a double bogey on the fifth and a bogey on the 10th. He made five birdies in his round and ended the day with two-under.

In his final round, Jon Rahm opened with a bogey and suffered another bogey on the 15th. He made five birdies in his round and finished the day with three-under, bringing his total to 12-under.

The Legion XIII captain landed in solo fourth position in the individual standings. He was four strokes behind Joaquin Niemann, who claimed the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More