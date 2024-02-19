Mexico Open past winners: Last 10 years winners list explored

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to be the next stop on the PGA Tour. Held from February 22 to 25, the tournament will boast a prize purse of $8.1 million. The Mexico Open has been a part of the pro golf scene since the 1940s and is known as the national open golf tournament of Mexico.

The tournament first began as a part of the Tour de las Americas in the 1940s. Over the years, it has been a part of the Challenge Tour, as well as the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. It was in 2022 that it became a full-time event on the men's PGA Tour.

Tony Finau is the defending champion for the Mexico Open. On the other hand, it was Jon Rahm who won the tournament when it first became an official PGA Tour event in 2022. Here are the last 10 winners of the Mexico Open:

2024 - PGAT - Tony Finau (United States)

2023 - PGAT - Jon Rahm (Spain)

2022 - PGAT - Jon Rahm (Spain)

2021 - PTLA - Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)

2019 - PTLA - Drew Nesbitt (Canada)

2018 - PTLA - Austin Smotherman (United States)

2016 - PTLA - Sebastián Vázquez (Mexico)

2015 - PTLA - Justin Hueber (United States)

2014 - PTLA - Óscar David Álvarez (Colombia)

The tournament has also seen winners like Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and David Graham.

2024 Mexico Open full field explored

Being an official event on the PGA Tour, the Mexico Open awards the full 500 FedEx Cup points. Defending champion Tony Finau has confirmed that he will be in the field this year.

Below is the full list of golfers that will be a part of the Mexico Open:

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

K.H. Lee

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Charley Hoffman

Fred Biondi

Cristobal Del Solar

Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy

Santiago De la Fuente

Omar Morales

Renato Naula

Jose Antonio Safa

Rodolfo Cazaubòn

Roberto Díaz

Alvaro Ortiz

Sebastián Vázquez

Austin Wylie

Matt Atkins

Stuart Macdonald

Ben Sigel

Preston Stanley

Scott Stallings

Patrick Rodgers

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Nicolai Højgaard

Maverick McNealy

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

C.T. Pan

Jhonattan Vegas

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ben Kohles

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Sami Valimaki

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jake Knapp

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Philip Knowles

James Hahn

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Henrik Norlander

Further details about the Mexico Open such as tee times and groupings will be updated soon.