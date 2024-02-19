Mexico Open past winners: Last 10 years winners list explored

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to be the next stop on the PGA Tour. Held from February 22 to 25, the tournament will boast a prize purse of $8.1 million. The Mexico Open has been a part of the pro golf scene since the 1940s and is known as the national open golf tournament of Mexico.
The tournament first began as a part of the Tour de las Americas in the 1940s. Over the years, it has been a part of the Challenge Tour, as well as the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. It was in 2022 that it became a full-time event on the men's PGA Tour.
Tony Finau is the defending champion for the Mexico Open. On the other hand, it was Jon Rahm who won the tournament when it first became an official PGA Tour event in 2022. Here are the last 10 winners of the Mexico Open:
- 2024 - PGAT - Tony Finau (United States)
- 2023 - PGAT - Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 2022 - PGAT - Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 2021 - PTLA - Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
- 2019 - PTLA - Drew Nesbitt (Canada)
- 2018 - PTLA - Austin Smotherman (United States)
- 2016 - PTLA - Sebastián Vázquez (Mexico)
- 2015 - PTLA - Justin Hueber (United States)
- 2014 - PTLA - Óscar David Álvarez (Colombia)
The tournament has also seen winners like Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and David Graham.
2024 Mexico Open full field explored
Being an official event on the PGA Tour, the Mexico Open awards the full 500 FedEx Cup points. Defending champion Tony Finau has confirmed that he will be in the field this year.
Below is the full list of golfers that will be a part of the Mexico Open:
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Mackenzie Hughes
- K.H. Lee
- Vincent Norrman
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Charley Hoffman
- Fred Biondi
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Omar Morales
- Renato Naula
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn
- Roberto Díaz
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Austin Wylie
- Matt Atkins
- Stuart Macdonald
- Ben Sigel
- Preston Stanley
- Scott Stallings
- Patrick Rodgers
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Eckroat
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Maverick McNealy
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- C.T. Pan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
- Ben Kohles
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Sami Valimaki
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jorge Campillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jake Knapp
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Norman Xiong
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
- Harrison Endycott
- Trace Crowe
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Hayden Springer
- Bronson Burgoon
- Erik Barnes
- Philip Knowles
- James Hahn
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Chappell
- Martin Trainer
- Henrik Norlander
Further details about the Mexico Open such as tee times and groupings will be updated soon.