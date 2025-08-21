Michael Kim puts Tour Championship failure behind him by revealing his next goal in professional golf

Despite his commendable efforts, Michael Kim could not make it to this year's Tour Championship. However, the PGA Tour professional is ready to take on some exciting challenges coming his way.

Ad

On August 21, 2025, Kim shared his goals to participate in two golf tournaments on the DP World Tour. According to his post on X (previously Twitter), the golfer will compete in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship and the FedEx Open de France in September.

Michael Kim also revealed that he will be aiming for the DP World Tour Playoffs. Today, he wrote on X:

"Excited to add two DP world tour events to my schedule this yr! I’ve always wanted to play a global schedule and I’m really looking forward to it. Goal will be qualifying for the DP playoffs in Abu Dhabi!"

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from Kim's post on X today / @Mike_kim714 on X

Michael Kim had a pretty solid year in comparison to his previous season. The golfer secured a T27 in the Masters, four top 10s on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up finish at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

Ad

Michael Kim was on the verge of competing in the final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake Golf Club. However, one birdie on a Sunday afternoon changed his fate completely. During the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland birdied on the 18th hole of Caves Valley Golf Club.

This helped Akshay Bhatia to become the 30th name on the list of golfers qualified for the 2025 Tour Championship field. Michael Kim finished on the 31st, which was definitely a painful near miss for him.

Ad

Kim also revealed how bad it felt when he understood he wouldn't be able to tee off at the prestigious season finale despite his solid run throughout.

Michael Kim shares his thoughts on missing out on the Tour Championship spot

After the 2025 BMW Championship ended, Kim took it to X to share his thoughts on how the season ended for him. The golfer shared a heartfelt note, describing how bad it is to bear the feeling of this near miss.

Ad

According to what Michael Kim wrote on X, he felt this disappointment in his heart. The golfer wrote:

"Thoughts from BMW... Man it’s difficult to describe the feeling of finishing 31. It’s not as painful as some of the moments I’ve had in my career when I’ve lost my card but it’s this dull disappointing knot in my heart. I really felt like I had the ability to get the job done and was going to get it done..."

Ad

Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714 Thoughts from BMW - Man it’s difficult to describe the feeling of finishing 31. It’s not as painful as some of the moments I’ve had in my career when I’ve lost my card but it’s this dull disappointing knot in my heart. I really felt like I had the ability to get the job done and

Ad

Kim had a really strong start in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The golfer bagged 68(-2) and 66(-4) on the first two rounds at the tournament in Owings Mills.

Ultimately, he ended up securing a solo tenth on the 2025 BMW Championship leaderboard. The PGA Tour pro scored a 72-hole total of 6 under par 274 with an overall 68-66-70-70.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More