Michael Kim shares take on 'sketchy' yet 'fun' golf course at the DP World India Championship

Michael Kim is currently competing in the DP World India Championship, which is being held at the Delhi Golf Club. This is the country's biggest golf tournament to that, thus the golf course that hosts it is making a lot of headlines. The Delhi Golf Club features two courses: the Lodhi course (the championship course) and the Peacock course (a nine-hole course).

Interestingly, Michael Kim discussed the course on his X account, listing various aspects about it. The golfer described the course as a blend of Mayacoba and Hilton Head, with jungles on both ends. The golfer also disclosed that he did not use a driver during the first round, and that it had been more than two decades since he last participated in a tournament without a driver.

Kim also mentioned how the golf course is a little dicey, and if someone misses even one shot, they must hit the ball over the woods on the following one. Interestingly, the golfer said that he had hit some short strokes that he could have improved with practice. The post reads,

"Thoughts from day 1 in 🇮🇳 -Course has lots of Mayacoba with a dash of Hilton Head. Jungle on either side that you do not want to go in with some big doglegs. -Did not hit the driver once, which is fine by me. I wonder when the last time I didn’t hit one driver in a tournament… maybe like 2005 when I was 12?........-Fun course. Kinda sketchy when you don’t know the course because you have to hit over trees a few times and don’t know what’s on the other side."

Michael Kim also mentioned how his caddy, Danny, had come earlier to inspect the course, and with his experience, the caddie was able to provide solid guidance to the golfer.

How did Michael Kim fare in Round One of the DP World India Championship?

Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two - Source: Getty

Despite not participating in the 2025 DP World India Championship practice round, Michael Kim had a strong opening round. The golfer began the tournament in one of the best conceivable fashions, making two consecutive birdies on holes 1 and 2. Kim then recorded another birdie on hole 8 to finish his first nine holes with a total score of three under par.

While attempting the back holes, Michael Kim made a little error and shot his one and only bogey of the day on hole 10. Kim was able to recover from his bogey by shooting two birdies on holes 12 and 18, finishing the tournament with a total score of 4 under par and tying for 7th place.

Michael Kim is entering this tournament with a tremendous victory at the FedEx Open de France, where he finished with a total score of 16 under par.

