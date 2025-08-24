"Might be my best round of the year" - US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley delivers Saturday fireworks at the Tour Championship

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley delivered a spectacular round on moving day at the 2025 Tour Championship. Following the conclusion of his third round at East Lake Golf Course, he acknowledged that he was proud of his performance.

Bradley headed into his third round tied for 14th place with Harris English, Nick Taylor, and three other golfers. He shot a phenomenal round of 63 and charged 10 spots up the leaderboard to land in a solo fourth position.

Speaking on his performance in a post-round interview, the eight-time PGA Tour winner acknowledged that he was surprised, but proud of how well he did.

“This is a bit surprising, but just, I really played spectacularly today… this might be my best round of the year, which I'm really proud of,” Keegan Bradley said.

Trending

“I'm really proud of this round. I played good yesterday, but today was like a proper ball-striking round, made the putts. There's a lot of tough shots coming in here now, especially today with the tee back on 15. So I'm proud of that,” he added.

The Woodstock native revealed that he spent his entire day on Monday at Bethpage, putting a few things together ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup. He admitted to being tired on Monday through Wednesday and said that he was “truthfully” just trying to get through the week.

Still speaking on why his performance surprised him, Keegan Bradley acknowledged that he hasn’t had “great” results at East Lake over the years. He also didn’t get the chance to prepare much ahead of the tournament and as such, was taken aback by how well he did.

With a total of 13-under 197 across 54 holes, Keegan Bradley has now risen to contention and is three strokes behind the lead. Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for first place with 16-under, while Russell Henley is in a solo third with 14-under.

A look at Keegan Bradley’s scorecard from the 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3

Keegan Bradley kicked off his third round at the 2025 Tour Championship with two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes. He then followed up with a phenomenal eagle on the par-5 sixth, which set the pace for an even better performance on the back nine.

The 39-year-old golfer shot a birdie on the 13th and his only bogey of the day on the 14th. He then closed with three straight birdies from the 16th to 18th holes, carding 7-under 63 at the end of the round.

Here’s a look at Keegan Bradley’s scorecard from his third round at East Lake Golf Course:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

