“My confusion is palpable” – Fans react to Hideki Matsuyama saying his Genesis Invitational winning round of 62 felt like ‘a 3-over round’

Hideki Matsuyama left fans on social media perplexed by comparing his stunning final-round performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024 to a 3-over par round.

The Japanese golfer fired a record-breaking final round at the PGA Tour signature event on Sunday, February 18, at the Riviera Country Club. He shot a 9-under-par 62 after making nine birdies in the round.

However, the former Masters champion claimed in an interview with CBS Sports that he believed he shot "3-over par." On its X (formerly Twitter) account, the media outlet posted a snippet of the interview along with the following caption:

"Hideki says he feels like he shot 3 over par today @thegenesisinv."

Fans expressed their confusion by jumping to the comments section of the post. One user commented:

"My confusion is palpable."

"Hideki Matsuyama must play with his eyes closed next time!" wrote another fan.

Another fan has mentioned that Matsuyama's translator might have made a mistake while translating his comment in English. The user wrote:

"Either his translator sucks or Hideki is struggling for the words to play down that heater he was on."

Here are more fan reactions:

Hideki Matsuyama started the final round at The Genesis Invitational with three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes. He then made three birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine to score 9 under par 62 and register a three-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Luke List.

How has Hideki Matsuyama's 2024 PGA Tour season been so far?

Hideki Matsuyama kickstarted his 2024 PGA Tour campaign in January with The Sentry in Hawaii. However, in the limited-field tournament, he had a terrible outing, shooting two rounds above 70.

Matsuyama played a first round of 71, followed by 68 on the second day and then struggled in the third round when he shot 76. He played a final round of 69 and settled in the 58th position.

Although he did not have a good start to the year, Matsuyama subsequently improved in the next tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii. After playing four rounds of 70, 68, 67 and 66, he finished in a tie for 30th place.

Matsuyama then played at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 13th place. He began with a score of 66, followed by 71 in the second round, 76 in the third and 67 in the final. Matsuyama settled for a score of under 8 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Next, he played at the weather-trimmed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and after three rounds, he finished T71. He had also played at the WM Phoenix Open and finished in the T22 position before joining the field at The Genesis Invitational.