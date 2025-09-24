“My faves" - Lydia Ko shares goofy picture with sister and husband on IG Story

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko recently enjoyed some family time with her sister and her sister's partner. She posted a picture from the happy moment on Instagram, sharing the memory with her 324,000 followers.Ko posed for the picture while wearing a nude colored jacket. Beside her, her sister, Sura Ko, donned a gray sweater while holding a drink. Sura’s husband, Anthony Young Kim, also popped into the picture, and the trio all made goofy facial expressions at the camera.Lydia Ko wrote in the caption:“My faves @sko108 @pgayoungkim66”Image taken via Ko’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydskoEarlier in the day, Lydia Ko shared a 13-slide carousel on Instagram looking back at some of the memorable facial expressions she has had on the course this season. In some slides, she was captured smiling, while in others, she was captured either shrugging or making goofy faces.The post’s caption read:“Facial expressions so far this season… looking forward to a bit of time off and finish the season full of smiles ✌🏻” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKo has had a great season this year. She made the cut in 12 out of her 14 LPGA Tour starts of the season and has had four top-10 results.The Seoul native secured her first and only LPGA tour win of the season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February. She won the tournament with 13-under, beating Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul by a four-stroke margin.Ko's second-best result of the year was a T5 finish at the CPKC Women's Open. She also recorded a solo sixth at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and T6 at the Ford Championship.“Thank you” - Lydia Ko appreciates fans after Kroger Queen City ChampionshipLydia Ko’s most recent appearance on the LPGA Tour was in the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend, where she attempted to defend her title. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram appreciating her fans for their continuous support despite not winning the event.“In Cleveland, Toledo, Cincinnati… Ohio you have always been so kind! Thank you! @queencitylpga,&quot; she wrote.Image taken from Ko’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydskoThe 23-time LPGA Tour winner scored 13-under across 72 holes at TPC River’s Bend. She tied for 14th place with Minjee Lee, Hye-Jin Choi, and two other golfers. Meanwhile, Charley Hull clinched the title with 20-under, and World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul fell to second place with 19-under.Last year, Lydia Ko won the Kroger Queen City Championship, marking her third win of the season and 22nd LPGA Tour title. She clinched the title by scoring 23-under, beating World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul by five strokes.