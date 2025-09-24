  • home icon
“My faves" - Lydia Ko shares goofy picture with sister and husband on IG Story

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 24, 2025 04:55 GMT
LPGA: CPKC Women
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko - Image Source: Imagn

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko recently enjoyed some family time with her sister and her sister's partner. She posted a picture from the happy moment on Instagram, sharing the memory with her 324,000 followers.

Ko posed for the picture while wearing a nude colored jacket. Beside her, her sister, Sura Ko, donned a gray sweater while holding a drink. Sura’s husband, Anthony Young Kim, also popped into the picture, and the trio all made goofy facial expressions at the camera.

Lydia Ko wrote in the caption:

“My faves @sko108 @pgayoungkim66”
Image taken via Ko's Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydsko
Image taken via Ko’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydsko

Earlier in the day, Lydia Ko shared a 13-slide carousel on Instagram looking back at some of the memorable facial expressions she has had on the course this season. In some slides, she was captured smiling, while in others, she was captured either shrugging or making goofy faces.

The post’s caption read:

“Facial expressions so far this season… looking forward to a bit of time off and finish the season full of smiles ✌🏻”
Ko has had a great season this year. She made the cut in 12 out of her 14 LPGA Tour starts of the season and has had four top-10 results.

The Seoul native secured her first and only LPGA tour win of the season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February. She won the tournament with 13-under, beating Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul by a four-stroke margin.

Ko's second-best result of the year was a T5 finish at the CPKC Women's Open. She also recorded a solo sixth at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and T6 at the Ford Championship.

“Thank you” - Lydia Ko appreciates fans after Kroger Queen City Championship

Lydia Ko’s most recent appearance on the LPGA Tour was in the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend, where she attempted to defend her title. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram appreciating her fans for their continuous support despite not winning the event.

“In Cleveland, Toledo, Cincinnati… Ohio you have always been so kind! Thank you! @queencitylpga," she wrote.
Image taken from Ko's Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydsko
Image taken from Ko’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydsko

The 23-time LPGA Tour winner scored 13-under across 72 holes at TPC River’s Bend. She tied for 14th place with Minjee Lee, Hye-Jin Choi, and two other golfers. Meanwhile, Charley Hull clinched the title with 20-under, and World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul fell to second place with 19-under.

Last year, Lydia Ko won the Kroger Queen City Championship, marking her third win of the season and 22nd LPGA Tour title. She clinched the title by scoring 23-under, beating World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul by five strokes.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

