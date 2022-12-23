“My mum made me donate all my trophies” - Tiger Woods says he won 113 trophies by the age of 11

Tiger Woods is one of the most popular sports stars. Having won his first major tournaments at the beginning of his career, Woods was a child prodigy. He began golfing when he was two, after his father, Earl Woods, introduced him to the game.

By the time he was 11, Woods had won 113 trophies. Recently, the American golf legend took part in a Q&A with the younger golfers at the Tiger Woods Foundation Junior Invitational. The 15-time major champion revealed that his mother made him donate all his trophies to charity due to his immense success at a young age.

Tiger Woods with his mother (Image via WireImage/Cohen)

He said:

"By the time I had turned 12 when I was 11, my mom made me donate all my trophies because I had won 113."

Flushing It @flushingitgolf When Tiger was 11, he had already won 113 times and that summer he won 36 times in 36 starts. Mind blowing.



When Tiger was 11, he had already won 113 times and that summer he won 36 times in 36 starts. Mind blowing. https://t.co/FmCHJi7KWD

He went on to say:

"When I was 11 years old, my life peaked. I got straight A's. I got outstanding for effort and participation. I never got posted or in trouble during recess. I won 36 tournaments that summer. I went 36-0. And I think I had the cutest girlfriend at the time. So yes, life peaked at 11."

The 46-year-old golfer has reached the pinnacle of his success in his career. He has topped the Official World Golf Rankings for the longest time in history. So far, the five-time Major champion has won 82 PGA Tour events. However, his legacy is drowning, as Woods has been struggling to play his best shots due to his injury.

Tiger Woods teamed up with his son at the 2022 PNC championship

Tiger Woods teamed up with his 13-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship for the third time in a row. The star-studded tournament was held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course from December 15 to 18.

Around 20 professionals competed in the family event, where three-time major winner Vijay Singh registered his first win after participating in the tournament 16 times. He played alongside his 21-year-old son, Qass Singh, and with a birdie at the 18th hole, the father-son duo clinched the trophy.

Team Woods finished at T8, along with Team O'Meara and Team Spieth. Charlie and Tiger took a lead in the beginning, but on the final day, they struggled to hit a birdie and thus settled for T8.

Charlie Woods garnered lots of attention during the championship, and during his conversation with the media, the junior Woods took a jab at his father. He said:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me. "

Tiger Woods, who developed plantar fasciitis earlier this month, said:

"Yeah, I used to be good."

Woods, a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, returned to the PGA Tour on December 10, 2022, after his car accident last year. He teamed up with World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy to take on the American duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In the charity tournament, Spieth and Thomas clinched their first win.

Poll : 0 votes