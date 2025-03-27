Nelly Korda gets 100% real on her brother Sebastian playing Miami Open against Novak Djokovic: “I’m a nervous wreck”

American professional golfer Nelly Korda has played on the LPGA Tour since 2017. Meanwhile, her brother, Sebastian Korda, is a professional tennis player who is currently competing in the Miami Open.

In a press conference ahead of the 2025 Ford Championship, Nelly revealed that even though she gets nervous while watching her brother’s games, she still plans to tune in to watch him face off against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles quarter-final.

Sebastian followed the path of his father, Petr Korda, who was a professional tennis player. He started playing tennis professionally in 2018 and won the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open after beating Marco Cechinato.

Notably, Sebastian’s sister Nelly Korda has 15 LPGA Tour wins and has claimed the title in two Major Championships. Nelly is gearing up to compete in the Ford Championship which kicks off on March 27. When speaking to the press, Nelly was asked if she planned to watch Sebastian’s game.

“Yeah, I’ll tune in. It’s so funny I usually watch it on Tennis TV or on TV but live scoring is always ahead of it so I watch the live scoring while I’m watching because I wanna know the outcome of the point before the point even happens. So, I’m always like a nervous wreck when I watch him, but I will definitely tune in today because I have major FOMO, everyone’s there, so I’m the only one not there, but I’ll be watching,” Nelly Korda said. (Via LPGA) [4:06]

Sebastian played against Gael Monfils yesterday, where he dominated proceedings. Although Nelly wasn’t present at the Hard Rock Stadium to watch her brother secure a victory in the game, their sister Jessica Korda attended the event.

Jessica watched Sebastian’s game with her husband Johnny DelPrete and son Greyson. She posted a picture on Instagram, showing Greyson taking a nap while his “Uncle Sebi” played.

Nelly Korda reveals what she has been up to since the 2025 Founders Cup

Nelly Korda has played in two events this year, the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and the Founders Cup. The Ford Championship will be her third LPGA Tour event of the year.

In the press conference ahead of the Ford Championship, the 15-time LPGA Tour winner revealed that she has been training a lot since the last time she competed on the LPGA Tour, which was at the Founders Cup.

“Honestly, a lot of training, a lot of gym work. And then lots of practice too… I got to play alongside my sister in the group and we haven’t played together in a group in a really long time so that was really fun," Korda said. [00:34]

"Other than that, just kinda spent some time with the family. Didn’t really travel too much. Did some exciting things here and there, but mainly just practice, then worked out a lot,” she added.

Nelly Korda finished the Founders Cup at T7 with a score of 12-under.

