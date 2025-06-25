Nelly Korda revisits Sports Illustrated shoot in $214.7 blue swimsuit

Last month, World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda was photographed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2025 issue. She recently revisited the photoshoot by sharing a picture from the shoot on her Instagram story.
The Bradenton-born golfer was photographed on a beautiful beach in Boca Raton, Florida, by celebrity photographer Ben Horton. In one picture, she stunned while wearing a blue $214.7 Paramidonna one-piece swimsuit with designed with stylish cutouts.
On Tuesday, June 24, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared several photos of athletes who were photographed for the 2025 issue, and Korda was included in the lineup. The magazine's post was captioned:
“Consider this our official Summer 2025 mood board, courtesy of our 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete shoot @thebocaraton 🌴✨ 🎞️#SISwim25 #TheBocaRaton #SwimSpots”
Nelly Korda then reposted the picture on her Instagram story. Take a look:
The 15-time LPGA Tour winner was also photographed wearing several other fashionable swimsuits, including a black one-armed, one-piece, and a stunning army-green two-piece. She also shared the pictures from the shoot, saying it was a dream come true for her to be featured in the magazine.
“✨✨A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗. Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25
Take a look at Nelly Korda’s post here:
Nelly Korda is one of the most successful athletes on the LPGA Tour. In 2024, she won five consecutive events in the circuit, making her only the third woman in LPGA Tour history to achieve such a feat. She now has 15 LPGA Tour titles and two major championship victories. She has also won three events on the Ladies European Tour.
Nelly Korda makes honest admission about her performance at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
After having a phenomenal run last year, Nelly Korda has yet to secure her first win of this season. She teed off at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Fields Ranch East, Texas, and tied for 19th with three other golfers.
Following the tournament’s final round, Korda shared a recap of her time in Texas on Instagram. In the caption, she admitted that her game wasn’t the best.
“Texas was 🔥🥵 but my golf wasn’t 🥲 at least the park was fun. On we go 😃”
Here’s a peek at the World No. 1’s post:
Notably, Korda has made 10 LPGA Tour starts this season. Her best result was a second place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T2 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open. She also performed well at the Mizuho Americas Open, tying for fifth with Yealimi Noh and Stephanie Kyriacou.