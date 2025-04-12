Nelly Korda’s sister shares the sad reality of ‘mom lyfe’

Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda's elder sister, recently shared a video on social media to show her life as a mother lately. The former LPGA Tour player welcomed her baby boy, Greyson John DelPrete, in February last year with her husband, Johnny DelPrete.

Jessica posted a video via Instagram story sharing the reality of her life during motherhood. She captioned the video:

"Mom Lyfe"

In the video, she's seen talking about how her white shirt got stained shortly after wearing it. While pointing at the stain on her white shirt, Jessica Korda said:

"2.5 minutes after putting on a white shirt..."

With a cheerful thumbs-up, she continued:

"It just is what it is"

Jessica Korda via her Instagram Story - Source- Instagram@thejessicakorda

Jessica Korda turned professional in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2011. She has won six tournaments in her career. Her last win on the Tour was in 2021 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Jessica also competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Alongside her sister Nelly Korda, Jessica teed up for the Team USA in Solheim cup thrice- 2013, 2019 and 2021.

In May 2023, Jessica Korda announced an indefinite break from the game of golf due to her back injury. Incidentally, around the same time, Nelly Korda too had to withdraw from the first edition of Mizuho Americas Open owing to her back pain. However, Nelly competed and won at the tournament the next year.

Nelly Korda prepares for the 2025 Chevron Championship

LPGA players are gearing up for their first Major of the 2025 season, the Chevron Championship, which is scheduled to be played from April 24 to 27 at The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas.

World No.1 Nelly Korda was seen practicing a round of golf in a recent video posted by the LPGA, ahead of the Major event. Fans who are eager to watch the LPGA star compete at the Texas event cheered and admired Nelly's golf swing and shots in the comment section.

The Instagram page of the Chevron Championship too commented:

"She makes it looks so easy! 💙"

Nelly Korda has appeared in four LPGA tournaments this year. She finished as a runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, played in Orlando. In the Cognizant Founders Cup, she was tied in the seventh position with an even par score. At the Ford Championship in Arizona, Korda finished with a tie to the 22nd position with four other players.

In the recently concluded T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Nelly Korda failed to make it past round three of the tournament. The 26-year-old golfer faced a tie in the match against Brittany Altomare on day one and defeated Jennifer Kupcho on the second day. Nelly lost to Ariya Jutanugarn on day three and failed to qualify for the Round of 16.

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom went on to win the LPGA Match Play, her first title on Tour in five years.

