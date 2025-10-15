Nelly Korda shares her love for making popular beverage at home

Nelly Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion. She recently took an interest in matcha, the popular green tea drink, and now makes it by herself at home.Korda shared a picture of herself wearing a dark blue sweater sitting outside on a sunny day. She was captured raising a half-full cup of matcha while pouting at the camera. She wrote in the caption:“The fact that I’m making matcha at home nowadays is just 🤯”Image taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykordaAt the beginning of October, Nelly Korda shared a picture of herself at the Lotte Championship sipping a cup of matcha. She revealed that she hated the drink before, but was happy to have developed a liking for it.“First time I ever tried matcha I hated it… so I gave it another chance @puablooms 10/10,” she wrote.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykordaAfter the conclusion of the tournament, the World No. 2 golfer shared a carousel on Instagram looking back on the key moments she experienced in Hawaii. One slide showed her sipping matcha in front of a large Lotte Championship sign. Another caught her walking the fairway at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, water bottle in hand and dressed in a blue-and-black golf outfit.Her caption kept read:“Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKorda finished three shots back at 14-under, tying for fourth alongside three others. Youmin Hwang took the title at 17-under.Although she hasn’t picked up a win this season, Korda has been remarkably consistent, making the cut in all 17 of her LPGA Tour starts. Her best finishes so far include a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a tie for second at the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major of the year.Nelly Korda spotted at Florida’s IMG Academy in casual black tee and purple shortsNelly Korda recently stopped by IMG Academy in Florida, the well-known sports training hub that hosts camps for golf, tennis, basketball, and more. She posted a short video from the grounds, giving fans a look at both the facility and her outfit.She wore a simple black T-shirt with purple shorts and white sneakers, carrying a brown duffel bag and styling her hair half-up, half-down. The only visible accessory was a black-and-gold bracelet on her wrist.In the clip, Korda smiled as she walked toward a building with IMG Academy signage, offering a quick glimpse of the campus.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaBefore Nelly Korda’s appearance at the Lotte Championship, she teed off at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished in a tie for 66th position. Before that, she tied for fifth at the Kroger Queen City Championship and 35th at the FM Championship.