  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Nelly Korda shares her love for making popular beverage at home

Nelly Korda shares her love for making popular beverage at home

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:17 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion. She recently took an interest in matcha, the popular green tea drink, and now makes it by herself at home.

Ad

Korda shared a picture of herself wearing a dark blue sweater sitting outside on a sunny day. She was captured raising a half-full cup of matcha while pouting at the camera. She wrote in the caption:

“The fact that I’m making matcha at home nowadays is just 🤯”
Image taken from Nelly Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

At the beginning of October, Nelly Korda shared a picture of herself at the Lotte Championship sipping a cup of matcha. She revealed that she hated the drink before, but was happy to have developed a liking for it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“First time I ever tried matcha I hated it… so I gave it another chance @puablooms 10/10,” she wrote.
Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

After the conclusion of the tournament, the World No. 2 golfer shared a carousel on Instagram looking back on the key moments she experienced in Hawaii. One slide showed her sipping matcha in front of a large Lotte Championship sign. Another caught her walking the fairway at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, water bottle in hand and dressed in a blue-and-black golf outfit.

Ad

Her caption kept read:

Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼”
Ad

Korda finished three shots back at 14-under, tying for fourth alongside three others. Youmin Hwang took the title at 17-under.

Although she hasn’t picked up a win this season, Korda has been remarkably consistent, making the cut in all 17 of her LPGA Tour starts. Her best finishes so far include a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a tie for second at the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major of the year.

Ad

Nelly Korda spotted at Florida’s IMG Academy in casual black tee and purple shorts

Nelly Korda recently stopped by IMG Academy in Florida, the well-known sports training hub that hosts camps for golf, tennis, basketball, and more. She posted a short video from the grounds, giving fans a look at both the facility and her outfit.

Ad

She wore a simple black T-shirt with purple shorts and white sneakers, carrying a brown duffel bag and styling her hair half-up, half-down. The only visible accessory was a black-and-gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the clip, Korda smiled as she walked toward a building with IMG Academy signage, offering a quick glimpse of the campus.

Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Before Nelly Korda’s appearance at the Lotte Championship, she teed off at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished in a tie for 66th position. Before that, she tied for fifth at the Kroger Queen City Championship and 35th at the FM Championship.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications