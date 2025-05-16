“No. 1 player in the world is not in handcuffs”: Insider recalls 2024 PGA Championship moment ahead of R2 at Quail Hollow

Round 2 of the 2025 PGA Championship commenced on Friday (May 16) without any hitch, unlike the 2024 edition when World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside Valhalla, hours before his tee time following a misunderstanding. He made it to the course in time for his round and all charges against him were eventually dropped.

Ad

On Friday (May 17), golf analyst Dan Rapaport looked back on the shocking moment on X as the 2025 PGA Championship moved to Round 2. He wrote:

"Woke up and the no. 1 player in the world is not in handcuffs, so Friday of the PGA Championship is off to an excellent start."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In 2024, a fatal accident had occured outside Valhalla at 5 am and local police had set up a traffic stop due to it. As Scottie Scheffler attempted to enter the club for the tournament, he was stopped.

Despite him trying to explain that he was a participant at the PGA Championship, he was handcuffed and arrested for allegedly disregarding the traffic stop and the officers' instructions.

This year, Scheffler started his Round 2 with a birdie on the par-4 third hole at Quail Hollow. At the time of writing, he was through seven holes and placed T12.

Ad

"I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell" - When Scottie Scheffler talked about getting arrested before R2 of the 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler's arrest before the 2024 PGA Championship came as a shock. He recalled the harrowing incident on the third season of Netflix series, Full Swing.

Ad

"I was freaking out because I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell and I still don't really know how that happened exactly,"

"I don't think it ever really felt real."

Episode 3 of Full Swing titled Don't Call it a Comeback, showed real footage of Scheffler's arrest outside Valhalla. It also included a conversation between the ace golfer and an officer inside the patrol car. Scheffler could be heard telling the officer (via NewsWeek):

Ad

"I'll be honest, I didn't think this was a position I'd be in"

The officer replied that "usually, they don't". He further asked Scheffler if he had been drinking that morning, to which the golfer had an amusing response.

"Just mouthwash... I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8 am."

The police officer seemingly didn't recognize him as he mentioned that the golfer must be a "pretty good" player if he was competing on the PGA Tour. The World No. 1 humbly told him that he was "all right".

Scottie Scheffler was eventually released in time for his Round 2 tee time. He finished the tournament placed T8 with a total score of 13-under. Xander Schauffele took home the Wanamaker Trophy last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More