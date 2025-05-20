"No idea why he’s a thing" - Fans react to Michael Block receiving sponsor exemption into the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block has recieved a sponsor exemption into the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The PGA Tour pro will be competing this week at the Colonial Country Club from May 22 to 25. Fans have now reacted to this news on social media.

Block is coming off a disappointing week at Quail Hollow, where he missed the cut. After shooting 75 and 82 in two rounds, he ended up with a total score of 15 over par, which placed him near the end of the leaderboard.

This will be Michael Block's third attempt at this contest, but he is yet to make the cut. NUCLR Golf shared the news of the PGA Tour professional recieving the exemption on X. Take a look at their tweet:

"🚨🧱😮 Michael Block returns. The PGA professional is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge after receiving a sponsor’s exemption. Should someone else have gotten a spot or is this deserved?"

Fans have now reacted to the news on X below the post. A lot of them have ended up questioning Block's worth as a PGA Tour card holder. A section of them also slammed the player for his attitude. Take a look at some of the comments here:

"This guy is so fucking annoying," a fan commented below the post.

"No idea why he’s a thing", another one said in the comment section.

"He shot an 82 at the PGA," an X user said.

"Yup, especially after his whining last week. His Cinderella story has an expiration date and it has expired. Maybe he should go join LIV and we would never see him again. He should have to qualify and not just block a spot for someone else," another X user slammed Michael Block.

"Literally anyone else who holds a tour card should have this spot," another one said.

"Better hope for record crowds around him so he shoots 59 all 4 days," someone took a dig at Block for his comment regarding the PGA Championship performance.

Block's comment where he related the crowd turnout with good performance is currently doing the rounds on social media.

Michael Block shares rare take following Quail Hollow collapse

Michael Block had a disappointing second round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. He ended up scoring five bogeys and four double bogeys throughout the round. His Green Mile game was bogey, double bogey, double bogey (holes 16, 17, 18).

While talking with Josh Schrock of GOLF.com, Michael Block said (via GolfDigest):

"I love crowds. That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing. When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots.

"That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better so it could happen. I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good this week."

Last year, Michael Block scored a total 6 over par 146 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Although he missed the cut, Block's performance was better than 2023, where he finished 15 over par.

