"No one likes Rory McIlroy it seems" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau meeting U.S. President Donald Trump

Bryson DeChambeau once featured U.S. President Donald Trump in his signature content series, Break 50. Yesterday, the LIV Golfer spent the whole day with Trump and even went on a trip to the White House. Fans have now reacted to this on social media.

DeChambeau and Trump's meeting happened shortly after the latter's re-election. Apart from signifying their friendship, this meeting holds importance due to Trump's involvement in the PGAT-PIF situation. DeChambeau, a two-time Major champion, is one of the prominent figures of LIV Golf. Yesterday, the duo shared a light-hearted moment as well.

Trump, while interacting with the golfer commented that he is not that long a hitter as the Crushers GC captain. A video shared by NUCLR Golf shared the humorous moment between the United States President and Bryson DeChambeau. Take a look at the clip that displays the personal dynamics between DeChambeau and Trump:

This has led to fans sharing mixed reactions on social media. Most of them were praising the duo's interactions and hilarious moment. Some of the fans even compared Rory McIlroy's influence with that of DeChambeau. Take a look at some of the comments on X:

"No one likes Rory it seems," a fan commented below the post.

"Trump and Bryson are the modern day Scottie and MJ never seen a better duo," another X-user complimented Bryson DeChambeau.

"trump solo eagling a hole in Bryson's break 50 video affords him the ability to say anything he wants about golfing. 🫡😁🇺🇸" someone said in the comments.

"Two GOATs," another one wrote below the post about DeChambeau.

"WE LOVE BRYSON!" someone supported DeChambeau.

"Is a new Bryson video coming on his channel about this outing?" a fan asked in the comments.

Notably, DeChambeau has praised Trump multiple times before, which showcases the U.S. president's influence in the sport.

When Bryson DeChambeau shared his take on Donald Trump

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible unification between the PGA Tour and PIF, the funding source behind LIV Golf. Apart from faces from the sport, President Trump has involved himself with the negotiations.

Bryson DeChambeau once praised the U.S. president's initiative to help patch up the divide in the golf world. Ahead of the LIV tournament at Trump National Doral in April, the two-time U.S. Open winner said (as quoted by Fox):

"He loves golf, by the way. I think he’s such a great ambassador for the game of golf and for diplomacy, in general. It’s been fun to play some golf with him, get to know him a little bit better, and just recognize that he’s just a normal person."

DeChambeau's comments about Trump on 'Fox & Friends' displays the U.S. president's influence beyond the four walls of the White House. Apart from making an impact on golf, Trump often engages himself on the course.

