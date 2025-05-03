"No one will be watching" - Fans troll upcoming battle between Bryson DeChambeau & Richard Bland in final round of LIV Golf Korea

Fans reacted as Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland have been paired together for the final round of the LIV Golf Korea event. DeChambeau is the reigning US Open champion while Bland is the US Senior Open champion.

DeChambeau and Bland are yet to win an LIV Golf event this season as they look to do so at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club this week. The duo are in Group 3 with Charles Howell III for the final round on Sunday and will start from Hole 1.

Flushing It Golf posted about the upcoming faceoff between DeChambeau and Bland on X.

However, golf fans expressed their disinterest about the clash between Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland, with one tweeting:

"And no one will be watching….."

"Maybe 200 people total will be watching," another said.

"Boring," one added.

"Or you can tune into the elevated Korn Ferry event aka., The Byron Nelson for some big name play," another commented.

"I’m not a LIV hater. I truly had no idea they were playing this weekend." one wrote.

Bryson DeChambeau is leading the standings at the LIV Golf Korea event with a total score of 13-under. In the opening round, he registered a clean scoresheet with seven birdies to close the day at 65. In Round 2, he hit six birdies to score 66.

Richard Bland, meanwhile, is second, behind DeChambeau, in the leaderboard with a total score of 9-under. The 52-year-old has posted one eagle, five birdies and one bogey to finish the day at 66. In Round 2, he carded five birdies and two bogeys to score 69.

Exploring Round 3 tee times and pairings of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea event

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Korea - Second Round (Source: Imagn)

The tee time for Round 3 of the LIV Golf Korea event is 12:25 p.m. local time. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round:

Hole 1

Lucas Herbert (-6)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Carlos Ortiz (-7)

Hole 1 (12:35 PM)

Talor Gooch (-8)

Dean Burmester (-8)

Jason Kokrak (-8)

Leaders Start (12:46 PM)

Charles Howell III (-8)

Richard Bland (-9)

Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

Hole 2

Jinichiro Kozuma (-6)

Bubba Watson (-6)

Thomas Pieters (-6)

Hole 3

Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Jon Rahm (-6)

Hole 4

Matthew Wolff (-4)

Cameron Smith (-5)

Joaquin Niemann (-5)

Hole 5

Adrian Meronk (-3)

Pat Perez (-3)

Patrick Reed (-3)

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Minkyu Kim (-3)

Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 7

Graeme McDowell (-2)

Henrik Stenson (-2)

Peter Uihlein (-2)

Hole 8

Lee Westwood (-1)

Ian Poulter (-2)

Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Hole 10

Mito Pereira (+1)

Cameron Tringale (+1)

Chieh-Po Lee (E)

Hole 10 (12:35 PM)

Andy Ogletree (E)

Luis Masaveu (-1)

Sam Horsfield (-1)

Hole 11

Abraham Ancer (+2)

Marc Leishman (+2)

Phil Mickelson (+1)

Hole 12

Anirban Lahiri (+3)

Paul Casey (+3)

Yubin Jang (+3)

Hole 13

John Catlin (+4)

Matt Jones (+4)

Tom McKibbin (+4)

Hole 14

Frederik Kjettrup (+5)

Martin Kaymer (+5)

Sergio Garcia (+5)

Hole 15

Anthony Kim (+9)

Harold Varner III (+7)

Danny Lee (+6)

The LIV Golf Korea event is the seventh of a 14-tournament calendar for the 2025 LIV Golf season. Joaquin Niemann is leading the standings with three victories, the only one to win three times this year.

