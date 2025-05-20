"No way he’s beating Scottie Scheffler" - Michael Kim reacts to a tweet claiming Bennett Scheffler might win the 2049 US Open

Michael Kim recently responded to a comment saying Scottie Scheffler's 1-year-old son, Bennett, will win the 2049 US Open. Kim claimed that there was no way the now-toddler would beat his World No. 1 dad in 2049.

Golf analyst Jason Sobel reshared a video of Bennett possibly taking his first steps at the PGA Championship as his mother, Meredith, excitedly cheered for him. Sobel wrote:

"Bennett Scheffler +500 to win the 2049 U.S. Open at Oakmont."

PGA Tour star Michael Kim had an amusing reply saying:

"lol no way he’s beating his dad in 2049. Maybe 2059"

Jason Sobel responded to Kim saying that Scheffler looks "one of those dads who 'accidentally' four-putts to let his kid win". The ace golfer replied that one can't be World No. 1 without being very competitive.

"Nahh if you get to number one in the world (in anything), it means you’re almost a psychopath in competitiveness. One doesn’t become the world’s best without some crazy inside."

For context, Scottie Scheffler would be 53 years old in 2049 while Bennett will be 25 that year. The 3-time Major champion and his wife, Meredith, had welcomed him in 2024.

Currently, Phil Mickelson is the oldest Major Championship winner in history after winning the 2021 PGA Championship. He was 50 years old at the time. If Scheffler manages to beat his own son to lift the 2049 US Open, which may or may not be held at Oakmont, he would create a new record.

How many titles did Scottie Scheffler win when he was 25 years old?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2021 Houston Open (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler turned 25 in 2021. He made eight top-10 finishes that year but couldn't register a win.

Here's taking a look at his 2021 results on the PGA Tour:

Sentry Tournament of Champion : T13

American Express : CUT

Farmers Insurance Open : CUT

WM Phoenix Open : T7

Genesis Invitational : T20

WGC - Workday Championship at the Concession : 5

Players Championship : CUT

WGC - Wells Technologies Match Play : 2

Valero Texas Open : T54

Masters : T18

Zurich Classic : T8

Valspar Championship : T29

AT&T Byron Nelson : T47

PGA Championship : T8

Charles Schwab Challenge : CUT

Memorial Tournament : 3

US Open : T7

Travelers Championship : T47

Open Championship : T8

WGC - FedEx St. Jude Championship : 14

The Northern Trust : T43

BMW Championship : T22

TOUR Championship : T22

Scottie Scheffler joined the PGA Tour in 2020 after turning pro in 2018. After a winless 2021, he went on to win his first Masters green jacket the next year.

