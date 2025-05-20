Scottie Scheffler’s son Bennett takes his first steps on PGA Championship greens, leaving mom Meredith in ecstasy

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2025 PGA Championship was obviously a watershed moment for him. Coincidentally, while it was a big event for the golfer, on the other hand, his family also achieved a significant milestone. According to recent reports, Scheffler's son Bennett Scheffler may have stood on his legs for the first time at the Quail Hollow course.

Scottie and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, welcomed their first child on May 8, 2024. They wanted to keep their baby's gender a surprise, which made their son's arrival more exciting for them. They named their son Bennett Scheffler, and a few days after his birth, Scottie Scheffler left to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship.

Fast forward to the present day, Bennett is said to have stood on his own two feet for the first time. Reporter Mike Solarte posted a video about it on his X account. He disclosed that while it is not a certainty, Bennett may be standing for the first time. The reason for this conjecture is Meredith's reaction to this, which was of pure delight.

Solarte's post on X read:

"Lost in the shuffle of Scottie Scheffler winning the @PGAChampionship, I failed to post this moment of Bennett Scheffler standing for the first time (I think). Mom's reaction is so pure. Just adorable. #PGAChampionship #Scheffler"

Talking about Scheffler's performance, he finished the tournament with a score of 11 under par. He had a poor start in the first couple of rounds, but he eventually took first place on the leaderboard in round three. Later, he finished the final round with a perfect par, maintaining his top place and that too with a margin of 5 strokes.

Golf commentator argues that we are officially in the Scottie Scheffler era

GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

With two consecutive wins, Scottie Scheffler has regained his form on the course. He is one of the most heralded players in the golf world, and his constant success backs up this claim. Interestingly, he was recently discussed on the Golf Channel podcast, and there, Rex Hoggard praised the golfer and declared that we live in Scheffler's era.

Hoggard stated during a Golf Channel podcast:

"Let's call it the Scottie Scheffler era at this point. But you're right — it's absolutely not a run. I’m taken by the idea that he’s a man who doesn’t seem to be influenced by the outside world, one way or the other. He wants to keep his insular world as insular as physically possible. He has his circle, and that’s going to be it." [H/T: 2:17]

Rex Hoggard also compared Scottie Scheffler's mindset to great legends like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. He believes that the 28-year-old golfer utilizes his defeats as motivation for his next tournament and performs admirably in it.

