"No wonder Tiger Woods smashed John Daly" - Fans react to the difference in practice routine of the two legends

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:33 GMT
Tiger Woods (on left) and John Daly (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Tiger Woods (on left) and John Daly (on right) | Source: Getty Images

Tiger Woods and John Daly, two legendary names in professional golf, had very different approaches to the game. An old video recently resurfaced where both of them could be seen explaining their prep routines. Fans on social media have now ended up comparing them.

In an old video shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter), Long John was seen talking about his routine. Daly revealed that he used to play for 20 minutes, have a couple of cigarettes, and three Diet Cokes.

Tiger Woods' routine was completely different from Daly's. In the clip, the PGA Tour veteran could he seen saying:

"I used to get up in the morning, run four miles, then I go to the gym, do my lift, then I'd hit balls for about two to three hours. I would go play, come back, work on my short game, I'd go run..."
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the video on X below that features both Tiger Woods and John Daly:

Most of the fans have compared both veteran professional golfers' habits and stats.

Take a look at some of the comments directed towards Tiger Woods and John Daly below NUCLR GOLF's post on X:

"No wonder Tiger smashed John," a fan commented below the post.
"How to win 2 majors vs. how to win 15," an X-user wrote in the comment section.
"Why one is the best ever and the other vastly under performed based on his talent," an X-user wrote below the post.
"Tiger Woods' regimen is a stark contrast, proving that discipline and fitness can lead to greatness, unlike Daly's approach of smoke, drink, and hope for the best," another one made a comparison.
"Imagine how good Tiger could have been if he stuck to Daly's regimen," another one said.

Daly himself once expressed what he thought about Tiger's place in golf.

When John Daly acknowledged that Tiger Woods is "ahead" of him in the game

During his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Daly talked about the set of skills that Woods has.

He emphasized the 15-time major winner's ability to read the greens with precision, which set him apart from everyone else.

"I think we’re really close on that [natural talent]. But his feel around the greens when he was winning all of those tournaments was better than anybody...," Daly said in his statement about Tiger Woods.

He also claimed that Woods was quite ahead of him due to his mindset when it came to golf.

“I think Tiger was almost one, two, three, four steps ahead of me in this game. His focus and mentality is probably the strongest I’ve seen in a golfer."

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and 15 major championships. Despite having a stark difference in achievements (compared to Daly's), Woods has always maintained a tremendous amount of respect for Long John.

