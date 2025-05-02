"Not the right choice," "Looking sharp," - Fans react to Rory McIlroy wearing the green jacket on The Tonight Show

Rory McIlroy recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Northern Irishman was featured on the latest episode of Fallon's show to celebrate his green jacket win, which earned him the impressive career grand slam. His appearance on the show has left fans reacting on social media.

McIlroy is having a great season. It's just May, and the PGA Tour veteran has three victories, one of which is a golf major. Rory McIlroy paid a visit to The Tonight Show, where he discussed a lot of things with Fallon.

The duo was discussing McIlroy's winning moment, his feelings regarding the victory, Poppy's par-3 feat, and more. Throughout their time, the golfer was wearing the prestigious Green Jacket he earned earlier this April. Watch some photos of McIlroy shared by NUCLR GOLF here

"🚨⛳️📺 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy is wearing the green jacket on @FallonTonight 🔥

This has left fans commenting down their thoughts below this post on X (previously Twitter). Some of them are praising the five-time major champion for sporting the jacket. However, some of them were critical of Rory McIlroy's choice of dressing for the evening. Take a look at some of them:

"If I were ever lucky/good enough to win that jacket, I don't think I'd ever take it off. 😉", one of them commented below.

"Smart & Sharp! 😎", an X user wrote down in the comments.

"Terrible choice!" a fan criticised Rory McIlroy for the jacket.

"Looking sharp 🔥🔥"another one couldn't help but complement the latest career grand slam winner

"Navy pants was not the right choice," a fan again commented on McIlroy's dressing in the comments.

"Still doesn’t feel real lol," one of the fans admitted his feelings about Rory’s Masters win.

Truly, the former World No. 1's winning moment in Augusta National doesn't feel real at times is what a lot of the golf fans mentioned.

Rory McIlroy talks about his Green Jacket win on The Tonight Show

McIlroy spent years trying to go over that one mountain that stood between him and the career grand slam victory. Before 2025, he had at least one win in the U.S. Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship. Before his win this April, he made 16 attempts to secure a Masters Victory.

While talking with Jimmy Fallon, Rory McIlroy went down the rabbit hole of heartbreaking memories of near misses and disasters.

"...Way back in 2011, I had a four-shot lead going into the final round. Wasn't able to win. So it had been 14 years since that. 11 years trying to achieve the career Grand Slam. And I'd go back every year, and I'd put my positive hat on, and I'd go with a good attitude. And every time I'd leave on that Sunday night, and it wouldn't happen."

While speaking, McIlroy also said:

"And you start to think, is it ever going to be your time? Yeah. Did I miss it? Did I miss it? Have I lost my opportunity? And I think there's a good message in there about never giving up and keep coming back and be strong, be resilient. And, you know, that patience paid off."

Rory McIlroy's Masters win came with the Northern Irishman's iron mentality. Even years from now, the success story of the kid from Hollywood will keep on motivating golfers.

