"Paige to the rescue", "Daly camp in shambles today": Fans react to Paige Spiranac's comments on Hooters' alleged bankruptcy

Paige Spiranac recently commented on reports that Hooters is allegedly preparing for bankruptcy. Fans have reacted to the 31-year-old American’s comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Spiranac turned pro in 2015 but retired from professional golf in 2019. During her amateur golf career, she won the West Region Player of the Year twice and was a top-20 World Junior Player. Spiranac is now a golf instructor and social media influencer who regularly creates content on X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

On Friday, February 21, an alleged Hooters bankruptcy was announced on X, and Spiranac reacted to the report, saying:

“Not on my watch.”

Fans have reacted to Spiranac’s comments, saying the former pro golfer should promote Hooters. One fan said:

“Paige to the rescue! You should wear a shirt to promote them!”

“Daly camp in shambles today,” another fan said.

Another fan believes that the 31-year-old golf instructor can save Hooters by rebranding it around golf.

“You could SOOO turn that company around. Drastically cut back the number of restaurants, rebrand around a golf theme with menus to match and put the new restaurants in high traffic areas next to popular golf courses. Paige level waitresses of course. No gristle,” an X user said.

“They took the hooters out of Hooters. What did they think would happen. Good wings but not their niche item. Lol. Paige, you would have been my dream Hooter's girl!💯,” another user on X said.

“I can see you manning the Hooters booth at the Masters. Maybe near the 12th green. The players could grab some wings and a beer before they cross the bridge,” another X user said.

Another fan thinks she should team up with veteran PGA Tour player John Daly to save Hooters.

“You and @PGA_JohnDaly should join forces and save Hooters!!!” another user said.

Paige Spiranac will appear in the upcoming Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, March 12. However, unlike last year, the former pro golfer will not compete in the event. Instead, she will be on the broadcast team, joined by Dan Rapaport, Shane Bacon, and Doug Smith.

Paige Spiranac shares tips on golf etiquette

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition - Source: Imagn

Paige Spiranac recently shared a video with her one million followers on X. In the video, she talks about the unspoken rules of golf etiquette.

"It’s time to look like an expert golfer and I’m here to help you. One of my biggest pet peeves is when more experienced golfers gatekeep these rules then complain about new golfers in the game. We are changing that today,” Paige Spiranac said via X.

The American golf instructor advised beginner golfers not to change into their golf shoes in the parking lot but to arrive already dressed or change in the locker room.

Additionally, she gave tips on how to speed up the pace of play and explained why golfers should stand in front of their playing partners, not down the line or behind them. Paige Spiranac also shared the video on TikTok, where she has 1.6 million followers.

