Paige Spiranac reveals her biggest “pet peeve” with golf as she takes her stand to change it

Paige Spiranac recently shared some of her pet peeves with fans in a video posted to her official X account. The American social media influencer-cum-model has a huge following on X.

Ad

In addition to posting moments from her life, Spiranac keeps her 1 million followers updated on various topics. She is popular for sharing her "hot takes" on golf-related issues in her timeline. On February 21, she shared a video on X in which the former golf instructor talked about habits, etiquette and rules that a golfer should follow. In the video, Paige Spiranac said:

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when more experienced golfers gatekeep these rules, then complain about new golfers in the game. We are changing that today.

Ad

Trending

"At nicer golf courses, it is a faux pas to change into your golf shoes in the parking lot, so make sure you come ready to play golf or you bring your shoes to the locker room to change. If you're a brand new golfer, always abide by the double par rule."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Spiranac also talked about a habit of keeping "Honours", which contributes negatively to the pace of play. She is one of the voices who openly criticised pro golf (the PGA or the LPGA Tour) for having slow-pace issues. In this video, she pointed out that Honours can slow down the play in some cases.

Furthermore, fans got to know about some "unspoken golf etiquette rules" from Spiranac (0:38 onwards):

"On a tee box is proper etiquette to stand in front of your playing partner, never down the line or behind them. Same rules follow on the putting green and especially don't stand in their line of sight so you can read their putts. Also, don't walk in their through line, which means that if they miss the putt, you don't have to putt back through your spike marks. So always make sure you're not trampling around the golf hole."

Ad

Paige Spiranac’s contributions to the golf community

Paige Spiranac began playing golf while she was at the university, earning the All-Mountain West Conference honours twice (2012-13 and 2013-14). The former top-20 world junior player and two-time West Region Player of the Year turned professional back in 2015.

Paige Spiranac competed on the Cactus Tour at the Las Colinas Club in Arizona, where she ended up winning the event. She secured the first spot after beating Hannah O'Sullivan, who was the top-ranked amateur in the world at the time. Although she stopped playing pro golf in 2019 and didn't earn an LPGA card, Spiranac did not stop her association with golf.

As of now, she is one of the names that stands out prominently when it comes to golf content creators. Apart from X, Paige Spiranac has 439K subscribers on YouTube where she shares tips on improving golf. There, she talks about improving stance, choosing equipments, or even changing grips to improve the golf swing. With her 4 million Instagram followers, Spiranac shares reels on her golf swing in slow motion, including tips for beginners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback