"Still a huge bore fest": Fans answer Paige Spiranac's question about Genesis Invitational TV viewership

Paige Spiranac recently hit back at people who have reportedly lost faith in professional golf's ability to generate good numbers. The social media influencer posted on X, praising the CBS network's recent viewership numbers. Now, the fans have reacted to her take on X.

Spiranac currently has about 1 million followers on her X account, and she is quite active there. In addition to posting her golf-related content, Spiranac keeps her fans updated with her opinions on a variety of topics. On February 19, she re-tweeted Josh Carpenter's tweet about CBS' increased viewership during Sunday's Genesis Invitational. Paige Spiranac wrote:

"Remember when everyone was freaking out 3 weeks ago thinking pro golf was dead? lol"

According to Carpenter, the CBS network recorded 3.4 million viewers as Ludvig Aberg secured his Genesis victory. Compared to Hideki Matsuyama's win at the Genesis Invitational last year (3.2 million), this year's viewership is 5% higher. Paige Spiranac reposted the numbers to hit back at those who claim professional golf is dead.

Fans were quick to jump in under her post on X to express their views.

"Not dead but still a huge bore fest...", an X-user said.

"Season is too long. Getting the tours back together helps, but the schedule is unending and fans lose a lot of interest after the last major. We don’t even care about FedEx Cup," another user wrote.

"Golf is changing and becoming more interesting," a fan supported Paige Spiranac.

"CBS here to save the day!" another one wrote.

"Golf will be around for a long time," someone commented.

Paige Spiranac shares her take on the current state of pro golf

Paige Spiranac is one of the most heard voices when it comes to sharing her opinions on the sport. Whether it be YouTube vs. professional golf or LIV vs. PGA, she has always shared her feelings on the subject. Once a professional golfer, Spiranac recently shared her views on the current state of professional golf.

Via a post on her X account, Spiranac said in a video:

"There is no secret that there has been intense discord online regarding professional golf and why it's not capturing the audience like it once did. Honestly, because there's a lot of s**t going on.

"We can talk about the PGA Tour vs LIV, we can talk about not having the best players in the world on tour. We can talk about shortening the schedule, we can talk about having fresh new talent in the commentary booth."

Paige Spiranac also explained one disadvantage about the sport itself:

"But golf is at a major disadvantage compared to other sports. You don't have a personal connection to an individual golfer like you do to your hometown team. And, let's be real. Right now, with golf, this is a perfect storm. We always knew golf that was going to struggle once Tiger Woods wasn't playing week in and week out." (0:45 onwards)

Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer before entering the social media sphere and the content creation industry. She has about 4 million followers on Instagram and her YouTube currently has about 438K subscribers. Spiranac is one of the most popular names in the golf community for creating golf-related content. The model and influencer shares golf tips and tricks and shows off her golf swing on her social media.

