Paige Spiranac claps back at hater - “I’ll put a shirt on when you do”

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac responded to a hater on X who had commented on her recent tweet. Stepping into the Masters' week, she celebrated the occasion by posting a picture of herself in an outfit inspired by the Masters' green jacket on X.
Spiranac posted with the caption:
"Happy Masters Week!"
A user commented on Spiranac's tweet with an untoward remark. However, the Golf influencer quickly clapped back at the hateful comment about her picture.
Paige, who's extremely active on her social media pages, had also shared her excitement for The Masters in her tweet a few weeks ago:
"Counting down the days until The Masters!"
Ahead of the Masters tournament, Spiranac has reached Augusta, Georgia, to witness the first Major of the year live.
Paige Spiranac has been vocal about her views on news & trends surrounding golf
As a social media and golf influencer, Paige Spiranac shares her views on trending topics in the game on her Instagram and X pages.
Being a former professional golfer, Spiranac understands the effects that slow play has on the game. While the topic of pace of play was trending in the golf world, she didn't hesitate to express her views on it.
Spiranac posted a video on X, talking in detail about her take on slow play. In the video, she said:
"I hate slow play. I despise it. I am at the extreme end of hating slow play."
Spiranac went on to explain why she hates slow play and why it should be penalized.
Spiranac also spoke about slow play in an interview with Dan Rapaport. She conveyed that even though it bothers her, she doesn't 'enforce it too much' while playing with others.
When Dan asked about her thoughts on the ongoing reunification deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, i.e., the LIV Golf Tour, Paige said:
"I mean 100%. And you can see it with the majors that golf is better when all the stars are in one place."
Spiranac was in the live broadcasting team alongside Dan Rapaport for the Creator Classic in March at TPC Sawgrass. The golf influencer is also part of the Creators Council on the PGA Tour.
While Spiranac utilizes her presence on social media to engage fans with fun and informative golf content, she keeps her YouTube subscribers engaged with Golf Tutorials and etiquette.
Spiranac also made an appearance in the third season of the Netflix docuseries Full Swing. She spoke about her childhood friend and PGA Tour player Wyndham Clark and her evolved opinion about Bryson DeChambeau.