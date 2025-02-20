Paige Spiranac covers the basics of the golf swing in latest YouTube video

Paige Spiranac posted a new video on her YouTube channel on Thursday, February 20. In this latest video, she covered the basics of golf and showed her audience how to swing a golf club the right way.

Spiranac is an American contnet creator and former professional golfer. In her early career, she was a top-20 world junior player and had a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona. She turned pro in 2015 and played on the Cactus Tour in 2016. That same year, she competed in an LPGA Tour qualifying tournament but did not make the cut.

Spiranac is considered one of the most popular golf content creators. She has four million Instagram followers and 438,000 subscribers on YouTube. In her most recent video, “How to Swing a Golf Club,” the 31-year-old golf instructor taught her audience the baseline of how to play golf.

She teased the new YouTube video on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“New YouTube video is out!”

Still taken from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

The golf instructor recorded her new YouTube video while on the greens of a golf course. She started the video by saying:

“Hello everyone, so, we’re talking about the golf swing. We’re gonna start with the basics. So, grip and set up."

“Most people, when they start playing, they do the 10-finger grip or the baseball grip. It’s where you grip both of your hands around the golf club and I don’t recommend this grip to start out because you’re going to have to change it eventually,” she added.

Spiranac suggested that her audience use the Overlap grip method instead of the 10-finger grip method. She then used a visual aid to show how they could achieve this grip. She also called it her favorite method of holding a golf club.

The former professional golfer showed her subscribers a second grip method, the Interlock, which golf legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus often use.

In the rest of the video, she provided more tips on golf ball positioning, alignment, and stance setup.

Paige Spiranac launched a new game show YouTube channel

Spiranac recently launched a second YouTube channel, Las Paigeas. On this new channel, she focuses on delivering game content to her audience. She launched the new channel in early February and has already released four episodes of the game show.

In the first video posted on the Las Paigeas channel, Spiranac introduced the show to her audience, calling it the “the ultimate gaming destination.”

“I’m Paige Spiranac and welcome to Las Paigeas, the ultimate gaming destination. I’m bringing you a VIP experience like never before, from the wildest wagers to one-of-a-kind wins. Luxury, lifestyle, live play, social casinos, table games, slots, online gaming, sports betting, and more,” Paige Spiranac said.

Las Paigeas has over 3,800 subscribers with a total of over 115,000 views.

