Paige Spiranac gets 100% real on Adam Hadwin's sprinkler incident at the Valspar Championship

PGA Tour star Adam Hadwin suffered an unfortunate sprinkler head incident during the second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the incident, saying that the course was “fighting back.”

Spiranac is a former professional golfer and model who played on the Cactus Tour. She attempted to secure her LPGA Tour card in 2016, but failed to make the cut. However, she is now a golf instructor and one of the biggest influencers and social media personalities in golf.

During the Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin, who was going through a frustrating round, took out his anger on a sprinkler head, causing it to burst open and spew water everywhere. Spiranac reacted to the incident saying:

“The course has seen enough club throws this week and is fighting back now lol.”

Sure enough, at least two other golfers have thrown their clubs in frustration during the Valspar Championship.

On the first day of the tournament, three-time PGA Tour winner Patton Kizzire shot the ball past the sixth hole of the day. Frustrated that he missed the five-foot par, Kizzire threw the club up in the air and used his leg to kick it away. He later withdrew from the tournament.

On day two, Sahith Theegala got angry at his shot on the par-3 4th hole. Similar to Kizzire, he also threw his club up in the air towards the woods, showing that he was unsatisfied with his performance.

“Rory to win”: Paige Spiranac predicts this year's Masters Tournament champion

It’s less than three weeks until one of the most anticipated events in golf, the Masters Tournament. Paige Spiranac recently shared her prediction for this year’s champion, saying that this may be the year Rory McIlroy finally claims the title.

“Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening,” Spiranac said on X.

The Masters Tournament is set to be held from April 10–13, 2025 at Augusta National Golf Course. Although the Northern Irish golfer has won four Major Championships, he is yet to lift the trophy at the famed Masters Tournament, and Spiranac is holding out hope that this will be his year.

Paige Spiranac made an appearance at the 2025 Creator Classic series which was held on March 12. However, unlike last year, she did not compete in the event, but was on the broadcast team.

After the event, the 31-year-old shared that she enjoyed being a commentator for the tournament.

“I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic⛳️” Paige Spiranac said.

The golf influencer was joined by Dan Rapaport, Shane Bacon, and other golf media personalities on the Creator Classic broadcast team.

