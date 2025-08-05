Paige Spiranac gets 'transparent' on 'plastic surgery' as she reveals the cosmetic work she has had done

Paige Spiranac recently held a Q&A session with her four million followers on her Instagram account. Apart from commenting on other topics, Spiranac directly addressed a question aimed at cosmetic procedures.
Spiranac, a well-known model and social media influencer, was asked by one of her followers whether she has ever opted for any "plastic surgery". She was asked the following question:
"Have you done any plastic surgery?"
While giving an answer, Spiranac said:
"...let's be transparent... I've had no work done on my body.... However, I've had my nose done, and then I've had filler work done in the past, but I don't think I have any filler left in my face right now... don't have any Botox in my face currently."
Paige Spiranac further gave her fans a glimpse on the procedures she will be choosing for dental profiling in future. The content creator said further:
"I'll just do my upper forehead and sometimes around my eyes... My teeth just never grew in properly there, and then I will do laser work for resurfacing and tightening, and that's all."
Take a look at the Instagram story by Spiranac here:
Paige Spiranac is a former NCAA Division 1 golfer and two-time All-Mountain West Conference Honors achiever.
Despite winning on the Cactus Tour, Spiranac delved into the world of content creation shortly after failing to secure a card on the LPGA Tour. She is now one of the leading names when it comes to golf content creation.
Paige Spiranac fired back at social media users with post on X
Back in April 2025, Paige Spiranac shared a video on her X timeline, where she could be seen setting up a golf bag. A user claimed that the golf-based social media content creator turned the camera below to focus the shot from her behind.
Spiranac did not let that comment slide. She shared two pictures that showcased her physical transformation over the years. In the caption of her post, Spiranac described how proud she was with the work she put in.
"I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this. It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet... I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals."
Take a look at the post on X by Spiranac below:
Spiranac recently also announced that she would be taking on a new role with the Grass League tour, where she will spearhead the content strategy.