Paige Spiranac goes back to one of her ‘favourite places’ in beige overalls

Paige Spiranac shared pictures from her latest golf outing at one of her favourite golf places. Though Spiranac does not play golf professionally at the moment, she is among the most popular golf content creators on the internet.

Ad

Recently, the social media influencer took her followers back to one of her "favourite places" through her latest post. The YouTuber wore beige overalls as she visited a golf range to hit some golf balls. The caption of her latest post said:

"I hit my very first golf ball on this range and all these years later it’s still one of my favorite places⛳️💚"

Ad

Trending

Ad

In her post, Paige Spiranac also tagged golf accessories brands, Blue Tees Golf (@blueteesgolf), Swag Golf (@swaggolfco), and G/FORE (@gfore).

Spiranac was at Augusta, Georgia last week to watch the Masters Tournament live. The social media influencer tweeted her reactions about the thrilling final round of the tournament and took pride in the fact that she predicted Rory McIlroy to win the event.

Spiranac also shared a "hot take" after the tournament ended about banning mobile phones at sporting events.

Ad

"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims showed her support towards Paige Spiranac's take by reposting the same on her social media handle.

Paige Spiranac shares tips to improve mental game on golf course

Having played amateur golf, Paige Spiranac knows the game well enough to point out issues and express her takes on any trending topics. She had some opinions about pace of play in the game of golf and even explained why she's against slow play.

Ad

As she uses her YouTube platform to promote the game with different kinds of videos, including but not limited to tutorials, tips and tricks to be a better golfer etc. In her latest video, Spiranac explained how one can improve their mental game while playing golf.

Speaking about how to tackle pressure while on golf course, the YouTuber shared a tip (1:01 onwards):

"Doing games on the practice areas that put pressure on you is going to translate over into being more comfortable when you're playing under pressure."

Ad

Spiranac also pointed out the importance of having a backup swing always helps a golfer when losing confidence or getting anxious on the golf course when the game goes down. She said (3:01 onwards):

"Having your B swing is vital to shooting lower scores consistently. A B swing could be a more compact swing a slower swing choking down."

She added:

"Knowing that you have a backup swing or a backup shot saves you so much and you're not anxious stepping up to the tee or for a short game. "

Ad

Paige Spiranac covered various topics throughout the video that she claimed could help calm one's nerves and building confidence as a golfer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More