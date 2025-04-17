Paige Spiranac goes back to one of her ‘favourite places’ in beige overalls

Paige Spiranac shared pictures from her latest golf outing at one of her favourite golf places. Though Spiranac does not play golf professionally at the moment, she is among the most popular golf content creators on the internet.
Recently, the social media influencer took her followers back to one of her "favourite places" through her latest post. The YouTuber wore beige overalls as she visited a golf range to hit some golf balls. The caption of her latest post said:
"I hit my very first golf ball on this range and all these years later it’s still one of my favorite places⛳️💚"
In her post, Paige Spiranac also tagged golf accessories brands, Blue Tees Golf (@blueteesgolf), Swag Golf (@swaggolfco), and G/FORE (@gfore).
Spiranac was at Augusta, Georgia last week to watch the Masters Tournament live. The social media influencer tweeted her reactions about the thrilling final round of the tournament and took pride in the fact that she predicted Rory McIlroy to win the event.
Spiranac also shared a "hot take" after the tournament ended about banning mobile phones at sporting events.
"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present," she wrote on X.
Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims showed her support towards Paige Spiranac's take by reposting the same on her social media handle.
Paige Spiranac shares tips to improve mental game on golf course
Having played amateur golf, Paige Spiranac knows the game well enough to point out issues and express her takes on any trending topics. She had some opinions about pace of play in the game of golf and even explained why she's against slow play.
As she uses her YouTube platform to promote the game with different kinds of videos, including but not limited to tutorials, tips and tricks to be a better golfer etc. In her latest video, Spiranac explained how one can improve their mental game while playing golf.
Speaking about how to tackle pressure while on golf course, the YouTuber shared a tip (1:01 onwards):
"Doing games on the practice areas that put pressure on you is going to translate over into being more comfortable when you're playing under pressure."
Spiranac also pointed out the importance of having a backup swing always helps a golfer when losing confidence or getting anxious on the golf course when the game goes down. She said (3:01 onwards):
"Having your B swing is vital to shooting lower scores consistently. A B swing could be a more compact swing a slower swing choking down."
She added:
"Knowing that you have a backup swing or a backup shot saves you so much and you're not anxious stepping up to the tee or for a short game. "
Paige Spiranac covered various topics throughout the video that she claimed could help calm one's nerves and building confidence as a golfer.