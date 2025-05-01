Paige Spiranac invites her 1M X followers to "come practice" with her

Former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac has invited her fans to join for a round of golf with her.
Spiranac headed to the golf course recently, dressed up in a blue skirt and matching bluish-white top to swing her club. This time, the social media influencer called her massive fanbase on X to join her. She posted a video to her X page and wrote:
"Come practice with me ⛳️"
The golf influencer makes sure to keep her fashion game on point whether she is on or off the golf course. She balances style and comfort in her outfits, be it a blue skirt and top or the beige overalls during one of her previous golf outings.
Paige Spiranac keeps her followers engaged with variety of golf content which includes her hot takes, golf instruction videos on her YouTube page, the regular updates she shares about her life on and off the course, to name a few.
Her latest venture into entertainment is available to stream on the video platform, Kick where Paige Spiranac shares stories about herself along with the game of slots on the show The SPINvitational.
Whose team is Paige Spiranac part of at the Creator Classic?
The second Creator Classic of this year will be played ahead of the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, on May 7. Grant Horvat, who won the Creator Classic in March at the TPC Sawgrass, has been sidelined for the May edition of the event.
Paige Spiranac, on the other hand, will be seen in action with her club instead of her mic unlike the March edition where she was involved in live commentary of the game.
The teams for the upcoming creators-focused event was announced by Dan Rapaport on his live show earlier this week. The 12 participants are divided into four teams with three players in each.
Paige Spiranac will be playing for Team Toney, along with Tyler Toney (captain) of Dude Perfect and Matt Schwarf of Good Good.
Here are the three other teams and their captains:
Team Nadeshot
- Nadeshot (captain)
- Josh Kelley
- Claire Hogle
Team Brownlee
- Marques Brownlee (captain)
- Sean Walsh
- Sabrina Andolpho
Team Richards
- Josh Richards (captain)
- Brad Dalke
- Erik Anders Lang
This will be the third edition of the Creator Classic, as the first one was played in August last year. Paige Spiranac had also teed up at the first edition where she finished two-over par after the final hole. Luke Kwon went on to win the event in 2024.
Despite being one of the popular faces in the golf world, Spiranac was skipped for the recent LIV Duels in Miami, a creators event much like the Creator Classic. Incidentally, Luke Kwon and Grant Horvat, the Creator Classic winners competed at the Duels in Miami in April.