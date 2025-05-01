Paige Spiranac invites her 1M X followers to "come practice" with her

Former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac has invited her fans to join for a round of golf with her.

Ad

Spiranac headed to the golf course recently, dressed up in a blue skirt and matching bluish-white top to swing her club. This time, the social media influencer called her massive fanbase on X to join her. She posted a video to her X page and wrote:

"Come practice with me ⛳️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The golf influencer makes sure to keep her fashion game on point whether she is on or off the golf course. She balances style and comfort in her outfits, be it a blue skirt and top or the beige overalls during one of her previous golf outings.

Paige Spiranac keeps her followers engaged with variety of golf content which includes her hot takes, golf instruction videos on her YouTube page, the regular updates she shares about her life on and off the course, to name a few.

Ad

Her latest venture into entertainment is available to stream on the video platform, Kick where Paige Spiranac shares stories about herself along with the game of slots on the show The SPINvitational.

Whose team is Paige Spiranac part of at the Creator Classic?

The second Creator Classic of this year will be played ahead of the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, on May 7. Grant Horvat, who won the Creator Classic in March at the TPC Sawgrass, has been sidelined for the May edition of the event.

Ad

Paige Spiranac, on the other hand, will be seen in action with her club instead of her mic unlike the March edition where she was involved in live commentary of the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The teams for the upcoming creators-focused event was announced by Dan Rapaport on his live show earlier this week. The 12 participants are divided into four teams with three players in each.

Paige Spiranac will be playing for Team Toney, along with Tyler Toney (captain) of Dude Perfect and Matt Schwarf of Good Good.

Here are the three other teams and their captains:

Team Nadeshot

Nadeshot (captain)

Josh Kelley

Claire Hogle

Team Brownlee

Ad

Marques Brownlee (captain)

Sean Walsh

Sabrina Andolpho

Team Richards

Josh Richards (captain)

Brad Dalke

Erik Anders Lang

This will be the third edition of the Creator Classic, as the first one was played in August last year. Paige Spiranac had also teed up at the first edition where she finished two-over par after the final hole. Luke Kwon went on to win the event in 2024.

Despite being one of the popular faces in the golf world, Spiranac was skipped for the recent LIV Duels in Miami, a creators event much like the Creator Classic. Incidentally, Luke Kwon and Grant Horvat, the Creator Classic winners competed at the Duels in Miami in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More