Paige Spiranac reveals her biggest golf pet peeve 

Paige Spiranac was a guest on a recent episode of the Vanity Index Podcast. During the discussion, she revealed that one of her biggest pet peeves on the course is slow play.

Spiranac is a popular golf influencer who boasts four million Instagram followers and 446,000 YouTube subscribers. Before becoming an influencer, she played professional golf on the Cactus Tour. She also attempted to secure her LPGA Tour card in 2016 but was unsuccessful. She is now a golf instructor and one of the biggest voices in the world of golf.

During the Vanity Index Podcast episode with Chad Mumm and Wells Adams, Paige Spiranac answered some rapid-fire questions. When asked to mention her biggest golf pet peeve, she said:

“Slow play.”

In addition to slow play, the American model also added that she dislikes it when players’ clubs “clank when they’re walking.” Take a look at the post here:

Notably, Paige Spiranac has been open about her blatant dislike for slow play. In late January, she posted a video on X, stating that she “despised” slow play. She said,

“I hate slow play. I despise it. I am at the extreme end of hating slow play, and here is why. In the rules of golf, you have 40 seconds to hit a golf shot. No one needs more than 40 seconds.” [0:31]

Spiranac also pointed out that golfers should be penalized for slow play because in other sports, players are penalized for exceeding their time limits. The 32-year-old instructor further stated that slow play is “cheating.”

She concluded by saying that golfers who can't hit the ball fast are being “unbelievably disrespectful” to every player in their group and on the golf course.

Paige Spiranac reveals the slowest person she has ever played golf with

During the previously mentioned Vanity Index Podcast, Paige Spiranac spoke about a time she played a round of golf with some celebrities. She revealed that she once teamed up with the popular singer Nick Jonas to play against the actor Chris Pratt.

However, she admitted that Pratt’s pace of play was way too slow for her. She said:

“He [Chris Pratt] was very slow. Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with.”

Paige Spiranac laughed as she spoke, saying that although Pratt was a “super nice guy,” he was “unbelievably slow.” She revealed that they were playing a nine-hole round on the course and were four holes behind due to the actor’s slow pace of play.

Here’s a look at a clip from the podcast:

Spiranac also hilariously recalled how Chris Pratt was surrounded by many people during the round. However, the actor was oblivious to his slow play issue and seemed more interested in telling “amazing stories” than hitting the ball.

