Paige Spiranac rocks $118 black tennis dress while promoting latest Grass League showdown

Paige Spiranac recently shared a new picture on her Instagram story. In the post, she showed off a stylish black dress while sharing a link to the latest Grass League match on YouTube.

The 32-year-old media personality was captured wearing a $118 black-and-white dress from the popular clothing brand, Alo. She styled the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and studded earrings.

In the post, Spiranac appeared to be sitting in a golf cart while holding a Grass League microphone. She wrote in the caption,

“New @grassleague 2v2 match! I’m on the mic”

Image taken from Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@paige.renee

The newest Grass League match features a 2v2 scramble between the Michigan Auto Aces and the Los Angeles Roses. The former team finished at 3-under, while the latter, at 1-under.

Earlier this month, Paige Spiranac similarly hosted a 2v2 scramble Grass League match where Phoenix United competed against San Diego Munis. She will also be on the mic for the upcoming Summer Grind at Goat Hill Park, slated for August 30 - 31.

Spiranac joined the Grass League’s front office in May. She took on a management role covering several aspects of the league, including digital marketing, brand development, and brand engagement.

Speaking on why she joined the league, the media personality expressed passion for developing talent. She told Forbes that she believes there are some “future personalities" playing in the league, and is interested in contributing to their growth as much as possible.

Paige Spiranac further added that she would love to climb the ranks to a top executive position in the Grass league soon. She noted that combining her "great ideas" and longtime golf experience could make a huge difference at an executive level.

Paige Spiranac dresses in blue and white outfit while promoting her Passes account

After Paige Spiranac shared a picture promoting the Grass League, she shared another post advertising her account on Passes. The platform enables content creators to directly monetize their content.

In the new post, the former pro golfer traded the black and white tennis dress for a blue outfit. She was dressed in a blue and white marble design jumpsuit while posing and smiling on a golf course.

Spiranac also shared a link directing fans to her Passes account, where she offers exclusive golf, lifestyle, and travel content.

Image taken from Spiranac’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@paige.renee

Fans can access Paige Spiranac's content on Passes via different featured membership plans ranging from $10 to $100 monthly. The lowest membership tier offers limited access to Spiranac’s wall content, while fans on the highest tier can send up to 20 direct messages to her.

Additionally, fans can also place a custom request for a video swing lesson from Paige Spiranac for a flat fee of $1,500.

