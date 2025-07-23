  • home icon
  Paige Spiranac styles black top and denim shorts to promote Travis Kelce and brother's co-owned beer brand

Paige Spiranac styles black top and denim shorts to promote Travis Kelce and brother’s co-owned beer brand

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:55 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac - Image Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac once played professional golf but is now an entrepreneur and a popular social media personality. In a new Instagram post, she recently promoted the popular beverage brand Garage Beer.

Spiranac posed for a Garage Beer promotional campaign in a black low-cut body suit and denim shorts while holding a pack of the celebrity-owned beverage. She styled the look with boots that stopped mid-calf and wore her hair in waves that dropped down to her shoulders.

Garage Beer posted the picture on Instagram with the caption:

“Paige Walks into a bar…”
Notably, Garage Beer is co-owned by Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. When speaking about why he decided to invest in Garage Beer, Travis said he did it because it was an opportunity to be part of a brand he really enjoyed.

Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer told Forbes that the Kelce brothers are the largest investors in the beverage company. Since they joined the brand in 2024, the company has seen a substantial increase in sales and has become one of the best-selling craft light beers in Ohio.

Last year, Paige Spiranac posted a video of herself drinking the classic light-flavored beer while watching a game of golf. In the video, she sat in front of the TV, opened a can of Garage Beer, and sipped the drink before leaning back on the couch to watch the game.

As an influencer, Paige Spiranac regularly partners with big-name brands to widen their visibility on social media. In addition to Garage Beer, she has worked with several other brands, including Blue Tees Golf and BYLT Premium Basics.

Paige Spiranac gives a positive update on her shank problem

Over the past few weeks, Paige Spiranac opened up about having a frustrating time on the course because she was hitting too many shanks. During one round of golf, she hit two shanks, and on a different day, she hit five shanks and went 8-over through three holes.

The golf influencer tried different solutions to her shank problem, including switching up her outfits for clothes with more coverage. Last week, she finally shared an update on X, saying:

“Serious life update. I think I have cured my shanks.”
The former pro golfer didn’t share what exactly she did to “cure” the issue on the course. However, she previously said that it was likely all in her head. She called it a “mental issue,” saying that the shanks happened because she may have had the “golf course yips.”

Paige Spiranac kicked off her pro career in 2016 on the Cactus Tour. She tried to gain entry into the LPGA Tour, but failed to qualify for a tour card. Shortly after, she became a golf instructor and is now a golf influencer.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Edited by Samya Majumdar
