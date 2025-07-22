"Travis Kelce might be cooked" - NFL fans react as Chiefs TE's poor judgement leads to costly interception at training camp

After recording the worst statistical campaign of his NFL career last year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce outlined how he will be much better in 2025. However, only a few days into training camp, fans are already concerned that last season may be the new normal for Kelce.On July 22, a video emerged on X by NFL analyst Harold R. Kuntz showing Kelce making a major mistake at Chiefs practice. In a short yardage red zone situation, QB Patrick Mahomes made a pass to Kelce where the tight end got too engaged with the defensive player. Although the pass was not great by Mahomes either, the ball hit Kelce's hands and deflected high into the air before being intercepted by safety Chamarri Conner.&quot;More Goal Line: Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce .. deflected by Drue Tranquill and INT by Chamarri Conner.&quot; Kuntz said.In response, some NFL fans highlighted how this play was not a good sign for Kelce or the Chiefs moving forward this year.&quot;Kelce might be cooked 😔.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;We’re not done staring down kelce and forcing it to him I see.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;87 [Travis Kelce] is so washed man.&quot; one fan wrote.Meanwhile, some NFL fans made clear that the interception was more the fault of Mahomes than Kelce. Others outlined how it was only training camp and not a cause for concern for the Chiefs moving forward in 2025.&quot;horrible read.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Omg people it’s just training camp and it’s the first day.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Still in Super Bowl form I see 🤭.&quot; one Philadelphia sports fan joked.Will Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bounce back in 2025?Although it is hard to predict this early into training camp, there is an expectation that both Kelce and the Chiefs will return to their best in 2025 after a horrendous Super Bowl performance last season.According to FantasyPros, Kelce is currently being projected as the No. 6 ranked tight end in Fantasy Football, ahead of other great NFL TE's Evan Engram, David Njoku, and Mark Andrews.Meanwhile, according to Bet365, the Chiefs currently have the fourth best odds (+850) in the NFL to win the Super Bowl next year, only behind the Baltimore Ravens (+600), the Buffalo Bills (+650), and the Philadelphia Eagles (+700).Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365