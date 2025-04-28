Paige Spiranac styles in blue skirt in Sunday golf OOTD

Paige Spiranac flaunted her latest golf outfit in a recent post on her social media handle.

Spiranac headed out for a round of golf on Sunday, and she offered a glimpse of her outfit of the day through a video she posted recently on her Instagram page. She captioned the post:

"My golf outfit of the day🥰"

The social media influencer even posted the video on her Instagram story posing a question for her followers about the outfit:

"What do you think of my golf outfit?"

Paige Spiranac's Instagram Story - Source- Instagram/@_paige.renee

The former professional golfer often makes time to swing at the golf course to keep in touch with her game. Spiranac also amps up her fashion game each time she's on the golf course.

Paige Spiranac also started her new show The SPINvitational on the video platform Kick, in collaboration with the Sportgrid. The Las Vegas themed game of Slots recently went live on her channel Las Paigea, where she will besharing her life stories in each episode along with the fun game.

Paige Spiranac will tee up at the next Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club

The first Creator Classic of the year hosted on the PGA Tour was played at the TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship in March. Paige Spiranac had joined the first edition as a commentator and spent time on the golf course chatting with the contenders of the title.

The third edition will be played ahead of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The third Creator Classic will feature 12 participants, of which eight are content creators and four, celebrities. This time, Paige Spiranac will be one of the players on the golf course. The nine-holes game is scheduled to be played on May 7.

Here is the field for the creators' event at the Philly Cricket Club:

Marques Brownlee Sabrina Andolpho Paige Spiranac Josh Richards Brad Dalke Claire Hogle Nadeshot Dude Perfect Matt Scharff Sean Walsh Josh Kelley Erik Anders Lang

YouTuber Grant Horvat and Wesley Bryan of the Bryan Bros will not be seen in action at the Creator Classic in May owing to their participation at the LIV Duels in Miami last month. Wesley, who competed at the LIV event along with his brother, George Bryan, got suspended from the PGA Tour over the same.

Grant Horvat, on the other hand, was sidelined despite winning the creators' event at the TPC Sawgrass last month. Horvat sealed an impressive win with a 15-foot long birdie during a playoff against Chris Solomon and George Bryan.

Grant Horvat at the Creator Classic of March 2025 - Source: Getty

The YouTuber participated in the Miami LIV Duels alongside Phil Mickelson. The two also collaborate quite often for their YouTube videos with other guests.

