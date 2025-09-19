  • home icon
  Paige Spiranac styles in chrome snakeskin print top as she promotes Grass League summer event

Paige Spiranac styles in chrome snakeskin print top as she promotes Grass League summer event

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:52 GMT
Maestro Dobel Tequila, the &quot;Official Tequila&quot; of the US Open - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac - Image Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac has been exploring a new role in Grass League, the high-stakes par-3 golf league. She hosted an event for the league over the summer and is now promoting it on Instagram.

To promote the event, the golf influencer shared a picture of herself on the course, wearing a snakeskin print halter-neck outfit. Her hair was styled in a high bun and she completed the outfit with a pair of mid-sized hoop earrings.

The 32-year-old former pro golfer appeared to be sitting in a golf cart while holding a microphone with the Grass League logo on it. She shared a link to the event and wrote in the post’s caption:

“Grass League Summer Grind event premieres tonight at 5 p.m. PT! Watch here.”
Image taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

The Grass League’s 2025 Summer Grind event was held at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California, from August 30 - 31, Labor Day weekend. The event boasted a fun-filled weekend of a lineup of activities featuring food, drinks, live performances, and a golf tournament.

Last month, Spiranac posted a picture of herself hosting another event for the league. This time, she wore a black tank top while sitting in a golf cart and holding a Grass League microphone.

The post’s caption read:

“Been on the mic lately and I’m loving it!”
Spiranac via X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

Paige Spiranac joined the Grass League in May, taking up brand development, content strategy, and other key roles in the league.

When speaking on why she joined the Grass League, Spiranac said that she was “thrilled” to use it as an avenue to grow the game of golf. She also added that the league gave her a chance to be part of something “innovative” and she was happy to contribute to it.

“Wasn’t cut out for professional sports” - Paige Spiranac gets raw and honest about quitting professional golf

While Paige Spiranac is now one of the biggest influencers in golf, her career initially started on a different trajectory. She had set out to be a pro golfer, but quit along the way and decided to focus on tutoring and content creation

In a raw Instagram post, Spiranac revealed that playing golf competitively made her anxious which caused her to “crack” under the pressure. As a result, she started to struggle mentally, becoming the “worst version” of herself.

The Wheat Ridge native revealed that she used to “beat” herself up about quitting. However, she started giving herself more grace and is happier for it.

“Although I felt like a loser and a quitter at the time, I always knew I wasn’t cut out for professional sports and was able to find a path better suited for my personality,” she wrote.
Paige Spiranac concluded by noting that she loves creating golf content and is trying to do her part by spreading positivity on social media. She also encouraged her fans to give themselves more grace and keep being their own cheerleaders.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
