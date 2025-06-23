"People are getting caught up" - Michael Kim passes verdict on Keegan Bradley being a playing captain at the Ryder Cup

After Keegan Bradley's win at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, Michael Kim spoke about the Ryder Cup situation. On social media, Kim has now addressed the scenario going on regarding Bradley being a playing captain.

With just months left before Team USA steps up against Team Europe at Bethpage, the US Captain ended up securing his first PGA Tour victory of the new season.

Michael Kim shared a post on X (previously Twitter), writing about his take on everything that happened at the signature PGA Tour event.

Kim congratulated Bradley for his performance at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Furthermore, Kim added some comments, reigniting the conversation about Bradley's stance as a playing captain in the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Kim wrote in his post on X:

"Amazing golf by Keegan at a tournament he cherishes. I just have to say that, people put too much emphasis on a win over a top 3,4. The difference is often one three putt or one misclub in 4 days or 1 out of 250 shots."

According to Michael Kim, Bradley's win is fuelling the expectations around him more.

"Keegan can definitely be on the team as a player since he’s an amazing golfer but I think people are getting caught up in the moment after a crazy W," Kim added. "If he had finished 2nd, I don’t think the reaction would be as much..."

Michael Kim's post comes after Keegan Bradley's win lifted him eight ranks on the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup standings. Before TPC River Highlands, Bradley was at 17th with 4245.22 points. Following the Travelers Championship on Sunday, he came up to No. 9 with 7845.22 points.

If he manages to get into the top six rankings, Bradley will be automatically qualified to play in Bethpage Black. He will also be the first playing Ryder Cup captain since golfing great Arnold Palmer in 1963.

When Michael Kim stopped watching the President's Cup after Keegan Bradley's play

Last year, Keegan Bradley experienced a fairytale moment in Montreal while playing for his country. It was 2024, and Team USA won the President Cup with a dominating 18½ - 11½ score.

Bradley scored the winning point for Team USA when he outlasted Si Woo Kim. The match play ended with Bradley scoring a birdie on hole 18.

When asked by a fan in the comments about the ongoing President Cup match, Michael Kim admitted that he was watching till Bradley won the match. He wrote:

"🤷🏻‍♂️ I was watching it until Keegan won his match"

Kim finished the Travelers Championship at T42, scoring a total 1 under par after 72 holes. The PGA Tour pro will tee off at Detroit Golf Club next for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

