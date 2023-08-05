PGA Tour debut: Joey Lane's gutsy comeback at 2023 Wyndham Championship ends just shy of the cut line  

The 28-year-old American golfer Joey Lane made his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Although he missed the cut for weekend play by merely two strokes, his efforts at Sedgefield Country Club can not be left unseen.

Lane started his debut tournament campaign with a forgettable score of 2 over 72 on Thursday. However, he made a stunning comeback on Friday and returned with a score of 2 under 68, but unfortunately missed the cut.

The PGA Tour posted a video on Twitter that had Joey Lane sharing his experience on his debut start on the Tour. Lane said:

"First PGA Tour start, there was a lot of nerves. There was a lot of, I don't know, a lot of emotions. A lot of nerves, adrenaline. Just trying to enjoy all of it. It was cool. I had my parents. I had some family. I had some friends came down from D.C., had some friends come from Charlotte."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He nearly rallied to make the cut but fell short.



A learning experience as he prepares for PGA TOUR Q School presented by Korn Ferry. Monday Qualifier Joey Lane started 5-over thru 10 in his PGA TOUR debut @WyndhamChamp.He nearly rallied to make the cut but fell short.A learning experience as he prepares for PGA TOUR Q School presented by Korn Ferry. pic.twitter.com/cgQfjBvPY5

Joseph Lane's parents, other family, and friends came to watch him at the Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro. Although the debutant didn't make the cut, he feels he can handle the pressure very well.

"This is the biggest event I've played in so far. A lot of pressure and I just felt like I could handle it. So, I think, you know, I feel like I could handle a big moment. I guess," said Lane.

"He didn't play defensive" - Joey Lane's mother praises her son's aggressive play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 28-year-old American golfer turned professional in 2019. It took him three years to earn his debut on the PGA Tour at the final event of the season.

However, it wasn't a cakewalk for Joey Lane to get to the 2023 Wyndham Championship. In the video shared by PGA Tour, his mother explained the process after which he earned his first start. She said:

"You now, our son Joey, Monday qualified in. It was pretty cool. 6-for-3 playoff to get in. Birdied the first hole and we're here. Packed the car up, got an Airbnb and we're all here to watch him."

Lane's mother was pretty proud of her son's aggressive approach at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. She believes that it's her son's determination that allowed him to play such a fearless brand of golf at Sedgefield Country Club. She said:

"You know, what I loved is he went in playing aggressive and even though it didn't work out a couple of holes, he stuck with the plan and continued. He didn't play defensive. I learned that he's... he's reached that level of, I wouldn't call it confidence, but, I'd call it determination and growth that this is what he wants to do."

The Dongguan Open 2019 champion Joey Lane will now prepare for the PGA Tour Q School presented by Korn Ferry, a four-stage competition that will help the top five and ties get PGA Tour Card. The tournament will also analyze the player's eligibility for PGA Tour Americas and Korn Ferry Tour 2024 season.