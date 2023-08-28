PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule: Full events list explored

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season concluded at the FedEx Cup champion, with Viktor Hovland taking the crown. Now, the leading American Tour heads towards the 2023 fall schedule.
The players in the FedEx Cup rankings who ranked 51 or below will now head to fall events to get a chance to earn eligibility to play in 2024 events.
The top ten players with the most points in the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 will earn an invite to the first two signature events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
All the players who secure a win on any fall events will earn a two-year exemption on the Tour, 500 FedEx Cup points as well as entry to the Sentry Tournament, The Players Championship and the majors.
What is the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule?
The leading American Tour's fall event starts three weeks after the recently concluded Tour Championship.
Following are the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule:
Fortinet Championship
- Date - September 14 to 17
- Venue - Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
- Purse - $8.4 million
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Date - October 5 to 8
- Venue - The Country Club of Jackson
- Purse - $8.2 million
Shriners Children’s Open
- Date - October 12 to 15
- Venue - TPC Summerlin
- Purse -$8.4 million
Zozo Championship
- Date - October 19 to 22
- Venue - Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Purse - $8.5 million
World Wide Technology Championship
- Date - November 2 to 5
- Venue - El Cardonal at Diamante
- Purse - $8.2 million
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Date - November 9 to 12
- Venue - Port Royal Golf Course
- Purse - $6.5 million
RSM Classic
- Date - November 16 to 19
- Venue - Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
- Purse - $8.4 million
The RSM Classic is the last event in the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 and will be the last chance for all golfers to earn their card. After that, three more events are scheduled which are technically not entirely sanctioned by the Tour.
The three unofficial events are:
Hero World Challenge
- Date - November 30 to December 3
- Venue - Albany
- Purse - $3.5 million
Grant Thornton Invitational
- Date - December 8 to 10
- Venue - Tiburon Golf Club
- Purse - $4.0 million
PNC Championship
- Date - December 16 to 17
- Venue - Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
- Purse - $1.085 million
In the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm came out as the most successful player, while Viktor Hovland was crowned as FedEx Cup Champion.
Wyndham Clark (US Open) and Brian Harman (The Open Championship) were the other two major champions.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also had a great season. He did not miss a single cut and won two tournaments.