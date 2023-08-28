PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule: Full events list explored

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season concluded at the FedEx Cup champion, with Viktor Hovland taking the crown. Now, the leading American Tour heads towards the 2023 fall schedule.

The players in the FedEx Cup rankings who ranked 51 or below will now head to fall events to get a chance to earn eligibility to play in 2024 events.

The top ten players with the most points in the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 will earn an invite to the first two signature events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All the players who secure a win on any fall events will earn a two-year exemption on the Tour, 500 FedEx Cup points as well as entry to the Sentry Tournament, The Players Championship and the majors.

What is the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule?

The leading American Tour's fall event starts three weeks after the recently concluded Tour Championship.

Following are the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule:

Fortinet Championship

Date - September 14 to 17

Venue - Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Purse - $8.4 million

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date - October 5 to 8

Venue - The Country Club of Jackson

Purse - $8.2 million

Shriners Children’s Open

Date - October 12 to 15

Venue - TPC Summerlin

Purse -$8.4 million

Zozo Championship

Date - October 19 to 22

Venue - Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Purse - $8.5 million

World Wide Technology Championship

Date - November 2 to 5

Venue - El Cardonal at Diamante

Purse - $8.2 million

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Date - November 9 to 12

Venue - Port Royal Golf Course

Purse - $6.5 million

RSM Classic

Date - November 16 to 19

Venue - Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)

Purse - $8.4 million

The RSM Classic is the last event in the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 and will be the last chance for all golfers to earn their card. After that, three more events are scheduled which are technically not entirely sanctioned by the Tour.

The three unofficial events are:

Hero World Challenge

Date - November 30 to December 3

Venue - Albany

Purse - $3.5 million

Grant Thornton Invitational

Date - December 8 to 10

Venue - Tiburon Golf Club

Purse - $4.0 million

PNC Championship

Date - December 16 to 17

Venue - Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Purse - $1.085 million

In the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm came out as the most successful player, while Viktor Hovland was crowned as FedEx Cup Champion.

Wyndham Clark (US Open) and Brian Harman (The Open Championship) were the other two major champions.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also had a great season. He did not miss a single cut and won two tournaments.