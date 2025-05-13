‘Phil [Mickelson] is never completing the slam’: Golf world sides with Jordan Spieth amid fierce race with Lefty

Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are reportedly the only active golfers who are one Major title away from attaining a career grand slam. While the former needs a PGA Championship win, Mickelson still needs to win the US Open.

Ad

Both the golfers have won three out of four Majors in their careers. Spieth won the Masters and the US Open in 2015 and the Open Championship in 2017. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2015 when he finished second behind Jason Day.

On the other hand, Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, the Open Championship in 2013 and the PGA Championship 2005 and 2021. Lefty was 50-years-old when he won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2021, making him the oldest Major Championship winner in history. He is currently 54-years-old.

Ad

Trending

His best finish at the US Open is placing second which he has achieved multiple times throughout his illustrious career.

Golf Digest shared a post about this race on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some golf fans believe that it would be tough for Mickelson to complete his career grand slam given his age. At the same time, a fan showed their support for Jordan Spieth while mentioning Rory McIlroy, who completed his career grand slam last month by winning The Masters for the first time in 16 years.

"How awesome would it be if Spieth completed the Slam so we can stop hearing how awesome Rory is? Phil is never completing the Slam."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Unfortunately, at age 55 I'm afraid that ship has sailed for Phil. Speith still has a somewhat decent chance at it though," one fan said.

"Phil is through," another added.

"Rooting hard for Spieth, hope Phil s**** the bed as usual"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Neither get it," one fan offered a different perspective.

The 2025 PGA Championship will get underway on May 15.

Is Jordan Spieth playing at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth will be competing at the PGA Championship this week. The tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte.

Ad

The US golfer will tee off with Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg at 1:25 pm ET on Thursday for his opening round. Spieth will be looking to finally lift the Wanamaker Trophy and complete his career grand slam this week.

The three-time Major champion highlighted the significance of the tournament in his career during the press interviews recently. He also talked about getting inspired by Rory McIlroy.

"If I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I'd pick this one for that reason… watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring," Spieth said during his pre-event press conference.

However, Spieth is not the favorite to win the Major Championship this year. According to Fanatics Sportsbook, he has +5500 odds going for him. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is topping the odds list with +400 odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More