Phil Mickelson reacts to a major claim about Gavin Newsom & Katie Porter's political future

Phil Mickelson's interest in matters related to American politics has shown no bounds so far. Amidst tension on the rise regarding the upcoming gubernatorial election in California, the veteran golfer has recently reacted to a major claim.

On Sunday, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco shared a post on his X account (previously Twitter). He claimed that the 2026 gubernatorial race candidate Katie Porter would not be the Governor of California. Bianco also claimed that Gavin Newsom, the current Governor of the State of California, will never be the US President.

"Gavin Newsom isn't going to be president... Katie Porter won't be governor... The California Dream is coming back."

Phil Mickelson replied with his reaction below the tweet, and the golfer ended up agreeing with this take. He wrote in the comment section of this X post:

"I sure hope you’re right🤞"

Take a look at the whole X interaction between Mickelson and Bianco:

Screenshot from Mickelson's X post regarding Katie Porter and Gavin Newsom / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

For those unaware, Phil Mickelson's reaction towards former US Representative Katie Porter came after she registered herself to run for the 2026 gubernatorial election. Since this is Newsom's second term at the chair, he would not be able to stand in the upcoming redistricting election.

The veteran golfer has a longstanding history of slamming Newsom on social media. Phil Mickelson has repeatedly opposed the California Governor while siding with Sable Offshore Corporation. In one of his recent tweets, he broke down the percentages of oil and gas in the State GDP of California. He also urged Newsom to "Enable Sable" for the sake of marine life.

When Phil Mickelson issued a public challenge to California Governor Gavin Newsom

The battle between Sable Offshore Corp and the CCC has been going on for months now. However, Newsom recently found himself in hot water after he claimed that the energy policy in the Donald Trump-led USA is set by the "highest bidder".

This did not sit right with the six-time major champion. Mickelson issued an open challenge to California Governor Gavin Newsom to debate him regarding Sable Offshore. The golfer reposted Gavin's claim on X and wrote:

"If you would like to have a town hall meeting with me to discuss Sable Offshore, I will meet you anytime and anyplace. Let’s discuss this openly so the public knows the facts. 👍👍"

Phil Mickelson also claimed that he left his contact details with Newsom's assistant while being on a call yesterday. Take a look at the follow-up tweet shared by the golfer:

"I called your office yesterday and left my number with your assistant. 🤞"

Take a look at the whole interaction on X here:

Screenshot from Mickelson's X post on Newsom / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

Mickelson, a California native, has been involved in the pipeline oil transport debate for a long time now. Besides vouching for Sable, the LIV Golfer also slammed the California Coastal Commission for slapping SOC with $18 million fines and cease and desist orders.

