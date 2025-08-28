Phil Mickelson sides with golf insider as the latter calls Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup decision ‘big boy stuff’

Phil Mickelson has aired his thoughts on Keegan Bradley’s decision to opt out of becoming a playing captain in the upcoming Ryder Cup. He agreed with golf insider Kyle Porter, who thinks the US Ryder Cup captain made the right choice.Porter shared a tweet on X discussing Bradley’s decision. He noted that the eight-time PGA Tour winner chose to leave himself out of the Ryder Cup team despite being “obsessed” with playing in the tournament. He further added that the decision will likely push the US team to do their best to win.“The most galvanizing scenario possible played out for the U.S. team. The *one guy* who is most obsessed with playing in a Ryder Cup just said, &quot;I'm going to sit it out because I value the team more than my own desires.&quot; I don't think (?) that has always been the U.S. attitude,” Kyle Porter wrote.“Now he has a team that will literally do anything they can to get him a Cup. Big boy stuff from Keegan and an excellent outcome for the U.S.,” he added.Phil Mickelson replied to Kyle Porter’s tweet, writing,“Well said 👏🏻” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier on, Phil Mickelson also shared a tweet about Keegan Bradley's decision to opt out of playing at Bethpage this year. He wrote that the captain did a “great job” and likened him to the “king” Arnold Palmer.The 45-time PGA Tour winner tagged Bradley as “classy” and praised him for leading by example by doing what's best for the team. He stated that choosing to leave himself off the team shows that he’s a “great choice” to lead.Phil Mickelson pokes fun at Patrick Cantlay’s slow play at the Tour ChampionshipPatrick Cantlay competed in the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course last week. During the tournament, he got criticized for his slow pace of play, and Phil Mickelson made a joke about it.During the tournament’s final round, a fan tweeted that people could see the grass growing under Cantlay’s feet due to how slow he was. Phil Mickelson then quoted the tweet playfully estimating the number of times the eight-time PGA Tour winner shuffled his feet before taking the shot.“He shuffled his right foot 26 times. 26 TIMES before he hit it. 26 x 36 other shots is 936 foot shuffles. That’s more calf raises than I’ll ever do. You also must be in peak physical condition to do this daily so let’s stop all the hate and appreciate that golfers are athletes,” Mickelson wrote.Phil Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelsonDespite the slow play concerns, Patrick Cantlay performed well in the tournament and tied for second place with 15-under. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood clinched the title with 18-under.